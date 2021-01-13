Trending Stories
January 13, 2021
Tammy Hembrow Flaunts Killer Booty In Tiny Pink Shorts
Instagram Models
Manuella Libardi

Tammy Hembrow gave her nearly 12 million Instagram followers something to look at on Monday, January 11, with her most recent post. The Australian model and popular influencer took to the photo-sharing app to upload a couple of hot new snapshots that saw her clad in a skintight set that outlined her perfect body — and particularly her tight booty.

The slideshow included two similar photos that featured Hembrow posing in front of a mirror as she used her iPhone to capture the selfies. In the first, she had her back turned toward the lens, showcasing her toned glutes. In the second, Hembrow faced the camera, highlighting her stomach and hourglass shape. In both, she posed with a shaker in her hand.

Hembrow wore a light pink set that complemented her blond hair and tan complexion. It included a pair of figure-hugging shorts that did her booty nothing but favors. On her torso, she had on a crop top made from a thin fabric that clung to her chest.

Hembrow paired the pics with a lengthy caption in which she teased that she chose her outfit to match her blueberry cheesecake fit whey. She also revealed that the post was an ad for Women's Best, a brand that specializes in women's health products and athleticwear. Hembrow explained some of the benefits of supplementing one's diet, reminding her followers to pay attention to their protein intake.

Her fans were quick to react to the new post. Within just two hours, it has attracted more than 111,000 likes and upwards of 435 comments. They took to the comments section to share with Hembrow what products they like best, and also to rave about her beauty and killer body.

"Your peanut butter cereal protein is so good it's unreal," one user wrote.

"Damn your fine babygirl, i love the way you look. Mmmmm," replied another follower.

"Your blueberry cheesecake flavour is my favorite [sparkle] [growing pink heart] love it," a third fan chimed in.

"Literally the most beautiful and successful boss!! Love you so much my inspiration," added a fourth user.

Hembrow is no stranger to sharing her amazing physique with her loyal fans. Over the weekend, she posted a slideshow that included a series of photos of herself sporting a scanty white two-piece that left little to the imagination, as The Inquisitr noted. She had on a pair of underwear bottoms boasting a thong back that made her backside the star of the show. It featured medium straps that she pulled up high. A matching crop top completed her look.

