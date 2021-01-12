Kim Kardashian Rocks A Black Bra & Sheer Tights On Instagram

Kim Kardashian promoted a new product from her SKIMS line in the hottest way possible. The social media influencer and reality star shared two new images in her January 11 Instagram update, adding some serious heat to her feed.

The first photo in the series captured Kim posing slightly off-center. She appeared to be in a dressing room, where there was a cream couch and a few racks of clothing at her back. Kim stretched her feet out in front of her, resting the majority of her weight on the side of her hip. Kim placed one hand on the floor and spread the fingers of the other hand in front of her as she met the lens of the camera with a sultry stare.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star sizzled in an all-black outfit which did her nothing but favors. On her upper half, she wore a black bra which was tight on her bust. Its scooped neckline teased a peek of cleavage, and it had a pair of thin straps that secured over her shoulders while her arms were left bare. The band was snug on her ribs and exposed a tease of her abs.

She teamed the look with a pair of black tights, which were sheer and exposed her skin underneath, allowing her to flaunt her toned legs. Kim wore her long, dark locks with a center part, and her hair spilled over her shoulder and back. She added a dainty gold necklace, providing her look with just the right amount of bling.

The second image in the series saw Kim posing with her knees tucked in toward her chest. Instead of black, she opted for a nude set which also allowed her to show off her fit figure. She rocked a snug bra and a pair of semi-sheer, nude tights. Kim tilted her head back and put her hand under her chin as she gazed into the camera.

In the caption of the post, Kim shared that her SKIMS line would be dropping hosiery on January 14. Fans have been loving the most recent addition to Kim's feed, and it's earned over 3.1 million likes and 14,000 comments in a matter of hours.

"You look amazing, can't wait for the new drop!" one follower gushed, adding a series of red hearts to their comment.

"Low-key looks like Kendall," another Instagrammer chimed in.

"Goals, wow Kim." a third wrote with a few flames.

"She looks so much like Kendall here," one more added.