January 13, 2021
Belgian Model Savannah Prez Bares Athletic Body In Black Bodysuit To Show Off Transformation
Instagram Models
Manuella Libardi

Savannah Prez wowed her 909,000 Instagram followers on Sunday, January 10, when she treated them to a before-and-after post. The Belgian model and online trainer took to the app to share a couple of photos that illustrated how much her body has transformed since embarking on her fitness journey.

The main photo, or the "after" shot, featured Prez rocking a black bodysuit featuring high-cut legs that showed off her muscular quads and tight booty. She paired it with a matching leather jacket and high-heeled shoes. Prez exuded confidence as she glanced at the camera with fierce eyes and lips parted.

In the "before" image, Prez struck a similar pose, taking the back knee forward and one hand behind her head. She had on a pair of yellow bikini bottoms or underwear, displaying considerably slimmer legs and derriere. This shot included a beige background with superimposed white musical notes.

In the caption, Prez explained that the first picture was an attempt to recreate the pose of the second to remind herself of how far she has come. She also asked her fans to disregard the backdrop of the second snapshot, joking that she still wonders what the photographer was thinking.

The post has attracted more than 34,800 likes and over 440 comments within a day of going live. Her followers took to the comments section to remark on Prez's transformation and congratulate her on her progress. They also used the occasion to engage with her caption and tease the added backdrop details in the "before" snap.

"You look amazing [heart-eyes emoji] that background is hilarious in second photo," one user chimed in.

"Oh my! Very beautiful pic of you," replied another one of her fans.

"Your transformation through the years have been unbelievable! You have done such an amazing journey! Wow just look at how far you have come," raved a third fan.

"Cool pic [OK hand sign] [fire] I'm also wondering about the background maybe the answer is hidden in the music," joked a fourth admirer.

As a fitness personality, Prez is well known among her fans for using her social media presence to show off her body and other health-related content. As previously noted by The Inquisitr, she recently posted an image that saw her in a high-cut bathing suit that highlighted her muscular lower body. The garment boasted a striking snakeskin print in black and white. She told her followers that she was getting "Shakira vibes" from this shoot, taken in her native Belgium.

