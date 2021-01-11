Trending Stories
January 11, 2021
Bri Teresi Flaunts Voluptuous Chest & Hourglass Shape In Lacy Negligee
Instagram Models
Kim Smith

Instagram hottie Bri Teresi is known by her 1.1 million Instagram followers for regularly uploading sultry content to her page. On Monday, she did not let them down when she shared a snap where she looked smoking hot in a sheer black negligee.

The fabric on the nightie had small embroidered flowers on it. It also featured a sexy cut-out section between her breasts that put plenty of her cleavage on display. The number had a halter-style neckline that showed off her shapely shoulders, and the hemline fell to the middle of her thighs. A band around the center of the get-up drew attention to her thin midsection. It had delicate scalloped edging around the opening and along the outer edges. A tiny pair of matching bikini panties with thin straps were barely visible underneath the fabric.

Bri wore her hair down in waves with a deep side part, and most of it was tossed over one of her shoulders.

The camera captured Bri leaning against a wall, with one shoulder raised in a flirty fashion. The light streaming in from one side cast her shadow on the wall, showing the outline of her bust. Her hourglass shape was hard to miss as she stood with one hip cocked. She looked off to one side with her lips slightly parted while standing with one leg slightly forward. The model held a section of the negligee up, showing off her thighs while the other arm hung by her side. Her smooth, tan skin glowed in the warm light.

Dozens of her viewers took to the comments section to let her know how stunning she looked in the nightie.

"Wow l do not get tired of saying what you are very beautiful," one admirer chimed in.

"Wow you are natural beauty i like your outfit," a second fan wrote, adding several red heart emoji.

"You look stunning in black. You're so beautiful!" a third Instagram user commented.

"Oh gorgeous Great beauty and attractive stunning," a fourth fan gushed, adding several smiley face emoji.

Just last week, Bri delighted her admirers with a video where she wore a thong on a deck covered in snow. She also sported a red-and-black flannel shirt, a pair of over-the-knee socks with lace trim and furry black boots. She posed with a snowboard and playfully asked her fans if they would snowboard with her dressed the way she was.

