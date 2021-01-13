Trending Stories
January 13, 2021
Nata Lee Puts On Busty Display In Plunging White Crop Top While Posing On A Yacht In Dubai
Instagram Models
Manuella Libardi

Nata Lee gave her nearly 6 million Instagram followers something to help them kick off the week on the right foot in her latest post. On Monday, January 11, the Russian model and professional DJ shared a smoldering photo that saw her wearing a skimpy outfit that showed off her killer body as she soaked up the sun in the United Arab Emirates.

The photo showed Nata sitting near the railing of a yacht during a sunny day. She was enjoying a day out in the sea in Dubai, as she revealed via the geotag and the famous Burj Al Arab building in the background confirmed.

Nata kicked both legs to the same side, leaving one knee in the front and the other pushed back for the sultry pose. She placed one hand behind her head while putting the other on the surface next to her for support.

She wore an all white ensemble that made her sun-kissed complexion stand out. Nata had on a crop top featuring a plunging neckline that flaunted her ample cleavage while exposing her slim waist and tight stomach. On her lower body, she sported a pair of matching shorts that sat low, hugging her hips tightly.

Nata wore her blond hair styled in loose curls that gave off 1980s vibes. She accessorized her look with a pair of black, round-framed sunglasses.

Her fans didn't need a whole lot of time to start reacting to the post. Within the first six hours, it has garnered more than 223,000 likes and upwards of 1,000 comments. They used the comments section space to shower Nata with compliments in a host of languages, showing that her fanbase knows no borders.

"[Y]ou are the perfect new year's resolution anyone would want to wish for," one of her fans raved.

"Oh Natalee honey, you always shoot great content baby," replied another user.

"Beauty, you['re] so incredibly nice with your fantastic hair, wonderful face and the grandiose Body -> you are really a dream girl," a third admirer gushed.

"Good morning hon. You look beautiful as always. Enjoy your free time," added a fourth follower.

Nata often shows off her enviable physique in her Instagram feed. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she shared another image late last week in which she was seen wearing a bright yellow bikini top, which she paired with skintight jeans. The swimsuit boasted large triangles and thin straps that stretched over her shoulders. She opted to leave her pants completely unbuttoned for the shot, teasing plenty of skin and highlighting her hips and lower abs.

