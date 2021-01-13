Dua Lipa Looks Drop-Dead Gorgeous Wearing Cut-Out Thong Dress During Exotic Vacation

Dua Lipa took to Instagram to update fans with a series of new pics of herself. The two-time Grammy Award winner is known for taking an interest in fashion and made sure she looked drop-dead gorgeous for her most recent upload. According to the Daily Mail, Lipa paid a visit to Mexico.

The "Don't Start Now" chart-topper stunned in a black cut-out thong dress that had straps that went around her neck. The item of clothing showcased her decolletage as well as her toned midriff. Lipa's garment fell to the floor and showed off the tattoos inked down both arms. She accessorized herself with gold bracelets that featured a charm of the Chanel logo, rings, and earrings. Lipa decorated her short nails with a different color and pattern for each nail. She styled her dark wavy hair down with a middle part for the occasion.

The 25-year-old treated her followers to five images within one upload.

In the first shot, Lipa was captured sporting an over-the-shoulder pose in front of an exotic backdrop. She raised one hand to her head and gazed directly at the camera lens.

In the next slide, the British singer was snapped with her model boyfriend, Anwar Hadid. The 21-year-old wore a long-sleeved blue shirt that featured a Mickey Mouse doodle. He opted for a black tie and matching pants to complete his ensemble. Hadid wrapped his arm around her waist while Lipa placed her hand around his neck. The duo looked each other in the eye and appeared to be enjoying some quality time together overseas.

In the third frame, Lipa stood at the end of a long wooden table with decorative leaves and plates on top. The songstress was photographed from behind, giving fans an eyeful.

In the fourth pic, she posed in between her two female friends, Vanesa Kodra and Sarah Lysander Carter, and flashed a smile. Lipa looked flawless from head-to-toe and was clearly glowing.

In the span of five hours, her post racked up more than 4.3 million likes and over 14,700 comments, proving to be very popular with her 58.7 million followers.

"So happy to see you this happy," one user wrote.

"ARE YOU EVEN REAL," another person shared passionately in capital letters.

"Damnnn this dress," remarked a third fan, adding the heart-eyes and flame emoji.

"I'm literally obsessed with you," a fourth admirer commented.

The Daily Mail has since reported that Lipa returned to LA on Sunday. She was spotted alone wearing a black mask due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.