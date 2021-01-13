Trending Stories
TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Instagram Models

Sara Underwood Sizzles In Shorts That Barely Cover Her Shapely Booty

Celebrities

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

Instagram Models

'OG Insta Golf Girl' Paige Spiranac Snaps Series Of Sexy Selfies While Clad In Plunging Tank Top

January 13, 2021
Dua Lipa Looks Drop-Dead Gorgeous Wearing Cut-Out Thong Dress During Exotic Vacation
nsfw
Fabio Magnocavallo

Dua Lipa took to Instagram to update fans with a series of new pics of herself. The two-time Grammy Award winner is known for taking an interest in fashion and made sure she looked drop-dead gorgeous for her most recent upload. According to the Daily Mail, Lipa paid a visit to Mexico.

The "Don't Start Now" chart-topper stunned in a black cut-out thong dress that had straps that went around her neck. The item of clothing showcased her decolletage as well as her toned midriff. Lipa's garment fell to the floor and showed off the tattoos inked down both arms. She accessorized herself with gold bracelets that featured a charm of the Chanel logo, rings, and earrings. Lipa decorated her short nails with a different color and pattern for each nail. She styled her dark wavy hair down with a middle part for the occasion.

The 25-year-old treated her followers to five images within one upload.

In the first shot, Lipa was captured sporting an over-the-shoulder pose in front of an exotic backdrop. She raised one hand to her head and gazed directly at the camera lens.

In the next slide, the British singer was snapped with her model boyfriend, Anwar Hadid. The 21-year-old wore a long-sleeved blue shirt that featured a Mickey Mouse doodle. He opted for a black tie and matching pants to complete his ensemble. Hadid wrapped his arm around her waist while Lipa placed her hand around his neck. The duo looked each other in the eye and appeared to be enjoying some quality time together overseas.

In the third frame, Lipa stood at the end of a long wooden table with decorative leaves and plates on top. The songstress was photographed from behind, giving fans an eyeful.

In the fourth pic, she posed in between her two female friends, Vanesa Kodra and Sarah Lysander Carter, and flashed a smile. Lipa looked flawless from head-to-toe and was clearly glowing.

In the span of five hours, her post racked up more than 4.3 million likes and over 14,700 comments, proving to be very popular with her 58.7 million followers.

"So happy to see you this happy," one user wrote.

"ARE YOU EVEN REAL," another person shared passionately in capital letters.

"Damnnn this dress," remarked a third fan, adding the heart-eyes and flame emoji.

"I'm literally obsessed with you," a fourth admirer commented.

The Daily Mail has since reported that Lipa returned to LA on Sunday. She was spotted alone wearing a black mask due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Latest Headlines

Sarah Ferguson Quips 'I'm A Granny' After Daughter Eugenie Gives Birth To A Baby Boy

February 18, 2021

Joe Biden Is Lying About His Authority Over Student Loan Debt, Former Congressional Candidate Says

February 18, 2021

Kara Del Toro Flaunts Her Buxom Curves, Shares Decision To Accentuate Curves

February 18, 2021

Mitt Romney Urges Republicans To Affirm Joe Biden Won Legitimately

February 18, 2021

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

February 18, 2021

Alessandra Ambrosio Splashes In The Waves, Looks Like A Goddess In Sexy One-Piece Swimsuit

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.