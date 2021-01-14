Trending Stories
TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

US Politics

Mitch McConnell Will 'Pay' For Years For Failing To Convict Donald Trump, Attorney Says

Instagram Models

'OG Insta Golf Girl' Paige Spiranac Snaps Series Of Sexy Selfies While Clad In Plunging Tank Top

Instagram Models

Sara Underwood Sizzles In Shorts That Barely Cover Her Shapely Booty

January 14, 2021
Celeste Bright Stuns In A Little Black Dress With A Plunging Neckline That Just Barely Covers Her Derriere
Instagram Models
Naomi Kennedy

Celeste Bright traded in her bikini for a sexy dress in her latest Instagram upload, and her fans certainly seem to be loving the change. The model debuted the gorgeous look in a new post to her page on Monday afternoon.

The upload included a total of two photos that added some serious heat to the 26-year-old's feed. She was seen standing outside in a tropical location -- likely Tulum, as she has been vacationing in the luxurious Mexican destination since the start of the new year.

A beautiful pool could be seen in the background that was surrounded by vibrant green palm trees, creating a stunning scene that was only made better by the model herself as she rocked a little black dress that did nothing but favors for her phenomenal physique.

Celeste stunned in the slinky satin number from PrettyLittleThing that complemented her deep tan. It had billowy, oversized sleeves that fell down to her elbows, teasing a glimpse of her toned arms. Its plunging neckline was arguably the most daring element of the frock, falling far past her braless chest and exposing an ample amount of cleavage as well as a peek at her taut stomach.

The garment proceeded to cinch in at Celeste's midsection thanks to a thick black belt that helped to accentuate her tiny waist and slender frame. Also of note was its daringly short length -- it hit right at the top of her thighs, leaving her long, lean legs completely exposed for her followers to admire. It was just barely long enough to cover up her pert derriere, making for a cheeky display of her backside as she posed in profile to the camera for the second snap.

She kept things simple, leaving her platinum locks down in loose, beachy waves the blew gently around her face in the light breeze. Celeste also accessorized with a trendy stack of necklaces to give her ensemble a hint of bling.

The smoldering double-pic update proved to be an instant hit, racking up nearly 5,000 likes in less than an hour after going live. The comments section was also flooded with compliments for Celeste's latest jaw-dropping display.

"The black dress looks spectacular," one person wrote.

"Looks good on you," quipped another fan.

"You are a goddess," a third follower remarked.

"AMAZING BEAUTY," added a fourth admirer.

There has been no shortage of sexy looks from Celeste during her vacation. Last week, she treated her followers to a glimpse at one of her swimsuits from the trip -- a tiny white two-piece with chain straps that left little to the imagination. The look was another hit, racking up over 30,000 likes and 406 comments to date.

Latest Headlines

Kara Del Toro Flaunts Her Buxom Curves, Shares Decision To Accentuate Curves

February 18, 2021

Mitt Romney Urges Republicans To Affirm Joe Biden Won Legitimately

February 18, 2021

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

February 18, 2021

Alessandra Ambrosio Splashes In The Waves, Looks Like A Goddess In Sexy One-Piece Swimsuit

February 18, 2021

Jessa Duggar Pregnant: 'Counting On' Star Reveals Fourth Pregnancy With Husband Ben Seewald

February 18, 2021

Gwen Stefani Slays In Bodysuit, Fishnet Tights & Thigh-High Boots For 'Wonderland' Cover

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.