January 13, 2021
Bruna Rangel Lima Slays In A White Bodycon Mini Dress & Teases She's 'Feeling Godly'
Instagram Models
Stacy Carey

A weekend pair of photos shared by Instagram model Bruna Rangel Lima caused a significant stir among her 4.3 million followers. The Brazilian beauty flaunted her jaw-dropping figure while posing on a boat and she got a bit bold in her caption.

For this outing on the water, Bruna chose to highlight her physique by wearing a semi-sheer white bodycon mini dress. The tube top style fitted garment clung to her hourglass curves and provided a titillating look at her killer figure.

She wore her blond-brown tresses styled with a middle part. The straight locks were swept across her back and tumbled over one shoulder. Bruna added a watch on one wrist, and she was barefoot as she posed on the boat.

In the initial snapshot, Bruna sat on her legs and was angled to the side. She rested her hands on her thighs and looked toward the camera over her shoulder. The material showcased Bruna's flat tummy and perky booty as it hinted at her busty assets.

The second photo served to showcase Bruna's flawless figure from a different view. She was still on her knees atop a boat cushion, but she shifted her position to highlight her front.

Bruna spread her knees shoulder-width apart and arched her back slightly. She appeared to tug at the fabric of her garment on either side of her chest and she teasingly looked down and away from the camera.

The caption for this pair of photos teased that Bruna wore white when she was feeling "Godly." She added an emoji showing a smiley face with a halo, and her millions of followers loved the look.

Over the course of about 20 hours, more than 85,500 likes and 600 comments poured in from Bruna's ardent admirers. Not only did the Brazilian hottie's fans love the alluring look, but many of her fellow social media influencers signaled their adoration for the tantalizing vibe as well.

For example, both Dasha Mart and Nina Serebrova commented, and Sarah Houchens liked the set of snaps.

"Gorgeous and Heavenly Sweet," one fan remarked.

"Looking fabulous babe," another declared.

"The only thing missing are those angel wings," a third user raved.

"Absolutely gorgeous babe," someone else noted.

A few days ago, Bruna showcased her phenomenal physique in a different type of ensemble. A trio of photos showed her wearing an animal-print two-piece bathing suit and it left little to the imagination. She teased that she was in a Miami mood at that moment, and nearly 132,000 likes came in from her fans.

