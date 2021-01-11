Madison Pettis Rocks Scanty Bra & High-Waisted Jeans In Hot New Update: 'Sugar Honey Iced Tea'

Madison Pettis wowed in the most recent update that she shared on her Instagram feed. The January 11 post included two new images where she rocked the same sexy ensemble.

The first image featured Madison posing in the center of the frame. She appeared to be outside where she was standing in front of a cream wall. She tucked one arm behind her back and held a full beverage in the opposite. In the caption of the post, Madison shared with fans that she was enjoying a "sugar honey iced tea."

Madison had her chest and face toward the camera, and her lips were slightly parted. The model was captured from a closer angle in the second image. In that particular image, she looked to her side.

She slayed in a hot outfit that did her nothing but favors. On her upper half, she rocked a knit bra with a deep V-neckline that showed off her bronze collar and a tease of cleavage. The perimeter of its cups was lined with scalloped fabric, helping draw even more attention to her chest. The bottom band was tight on Madison's ribs, cutting off above her navel and exposing her rock-hard abs.

She teamed the look with a pair of jeans that were equally as hot. The garment featured a dark wash with a few lighter areas around her thighs. Madison wore the waistband high on her hips, highlighting her sexy curves. The body of the garment fit tightly around her shapely thighs.

Madison wore her long, dark locks with a side part, letting her tresses spill over her shoulders and chest.

She kept her accessories simple, wearing only a small silver bracelet on her wrist. Madison also shielded her eyes from the sun with a pair of massive black sunglasses that took up the majority of her face.

As of this writing, the update has only been live on Madison's feed for a short time but it's amassed more than 66,000 likes and 290-plus comments. Some social media users complimented her amazing figure while a few more dropped a line to let her know they are a big fan.

"I love sugar honey iced tea almost as much as you," one follower wrote, adding a series of hearts to the end of their comment.

"Day 1 of asking Madison to like my comment. Please girl you are fire," a second Instagrammer chimed in.

"How are you so freaking perfect," a third asked.

"Hot and serving boss looks," one more noted, with a few flames.