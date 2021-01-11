Josephine Skriver Wears Nothing But Bikini Bottoms While Posing On A Boat

Victoria's Secret Angel Josephine Skriver has a body worthy of showing off, and she often shares photos on Instagram where she is scantily clad. On Monday, she shared a set of photos where she wore nothing but a pair of black bikini bottoms while she lounged on a boat.

Josephine's post included two photos. One image was in color and the other was in monochrome. Both of them featured her posing on the deck of a boat.

In the first picture, Josephine reclined on a white cushion atop a wooden lounge chair that faced the camera at a slight side angle. A view of the ocean and a small hillside was visible behind her. She appeared to have at least part of the ocean to herself as no one else was in sight.

The model sported a straw hat with an animal-print pattern, which she wore over the front of her face. With one hand on top of the hat and her other arm strategically across her breasts, Josephine showcased her cleavage as well as her flat abs. She bent one knee, showing off her shapely legs. The sun hit the front of her body, causing her bronze skin to glow.

In the second snap, Josephine was caught from a closer angle while sitting on the deck from a side view. She turned her face toward the camera, but most of it was obscured by the wide brim of the hat. With one leg beside her and her other knee bent, she placed one hand on the deck between her legs while covering her breasts with her arm. The pose teased a bit of sideboob, but Josephine's sculpted abs — along with her toned thighs — were the focal point of the photo.

The post was popular among Josephine's 6.3 followers, with more than 62,000 of them hitting the heart button within an hour of her sharing it. Dozens took some time to dole out the compliments.

"You are so gorgeous. Your body is amazing," one admirer gushed.

"omgg amazing photographer!!!" a second fan added, following with a heart-eye emoji.

"You are so beautiful," a third Instagram user commented.

"Be still my heart," a fourth follower wrote.

Last month, Josephine gave her online audience something to get excited about when she shared a Christmas-themed update and rocked a set of undies with a Santa cap. She sported a bright red lacy bra with a matching pair of bikini panties. She also held a giant red ornament to complete her festive look.