Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

Celebrities

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

Instagram Models

Kara Del Toro Flaunts Her Buxom Curves, Shares Decision To Accentuate Curves

Instagram Models

Sara Underwood Sizzles In Shorts That Barely Cover Her Shapely Booty

January 11, 2021
Josephine Skriver Wears Nothing But Bikini Bottoms While Posing On A Boat
Instagram Models
Kim Smith

Victoria's Secret Angel Josephine Skriver has a body worthy of showing off, and she often shares photos on Instagram where she is scantily clad. On Monday, she shared a set of photos where she wore nothing but a pair of black bikini bottoms while she lounged on a boat.

Josephine's post included two photos. One image was in color and the other was in monochrome. Both of them featured her posing on the deck of a boat.

In the first picture, Josephine reclined on a white cushion atop a wooden lounge chair that faced the camera at a slight side angle. A view of the ocean and a small hillside was visible behind her. She appeared to have at least part of the ocean to herself as no one else was in sight.

The model sported a straw hat with an animal-print pattern, which she wore over the front of her face. With one hand on top of the hat and her other arm strategically across her breasts, Josephine showcased her cleavage as well as her flat abs. She bent one knee, showing off her shapely legs. The sun hit the front of her body, causing her bronze skin to glow.

In the second snap, Josephine was caught from a closer angle while sitting on the deck from a side view. She turned her face toward the camera, but most of it was obscured by the wide brim of the hat. With one leg beside her and her other knee bent, she placed one hand on the deck between her legs while covering her breasts with her arm. The pose teased a bit of sideboob, but Josephine's sculpted abs — along with her toned thighs — were the focal point of the photo.

The post was popular among Josephine's 6.3 followers, with more than 62,000 of them hitting the heart button within an hour of her sharing it. Dozens took some time to dole out the compliments.

"You are so gorgeous. Your body is amazing," one admirer gushed.

"omgg amazing photographer!!!" a second fan added, following with a heart-eye emoji.

"You are so beautiful," a third Instagram user commented.

"Be still my heart," a fourth follower wrote.

Last month, Josephine gave her online audience something to get excited about when she shared a Christmas-themed update and rocked a set of undies with a Santa cap. She sported a bright red lacy bra with a matching pair of bikini panties. She also held a giant red ornament to complete her festive look.

Latest Headlines

Bill Gates Says Donald Trump Should 'Probably' Be Allowed Back On Social Media

February 18, 2021

Frida Aasen Smolders As She Goes Braless Under Open Blazer

February 18, 2021

Niece Waidhofer Flashes Bare Backside In Booty-Less Jeans

February 18, 2021

Sarah Ferguson Quips 'I'm A Granny' After Daughter Eugenie Gives Birth To A Baby Boy

February 18, 2021

Joe Biden Is Lying About His Authority Over Student Loan Debt, Former Congressional Candidate Says

February 18, 2021

Kara Del Toro Flaunts Her Buxom Curves, Shares Decision To Accentuate Curves

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.