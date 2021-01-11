Sarah Michelle Gellar, 43, Shows Off Incredible Figure In Black Swimsuit For Throwback Photo

Sarah Michelle Gellar shared a rare picture of herself in a swimsuit in the most recent update that was added to her Instagram feed. The actress posted the throwback shot on January 11, and it's been earning her a ton of attention from her fans.

Gellar was captured posing on the edge of a pool that appeared to be between a hot tub and pool. The setting was perfect and overlooked a vast body of water, while the sky was filled with clouds. The backdrop of the image also included lush greenery and several pink flowers. Gellar bent one leg at the knee and stretched the opposite in front of her. She held a beverage in one hand and put the other arm near her side as she looked off-camera with a smile on her face.

Gellar flaunted her amazing figure in a black swimsuit that did her nothing but favors. The garment had a straight neckline with one strap that was tight on her shoulder. It had a frilly design, and its fabric fell over her left shoulder while her arms were left bare. The look also allowed Gellar to show off her bare collar, which was entirely bronze. The garment proceeded to fit tightly around the star's midsection, highlighting her tiny waist and frame.

The bottom of the suit was equally as hot and showed more than it covered. It had a daringly high cut that rode high on her hips. exposing her muscular legs in their entirety.

Gellar's poolside look included bare feet and painted toenails. She kept her accessories simple, sporting a pair of layered bracelets and one rubber band on her wrist, as well as a pair of gold-rimmed aviators. She wore her long blond locks down, letting them graze the tops of her shoulders.

In the caption, Gellar shared that this post was part of her Monday Motivation.

It comes as no shock that the image has earned a ton of attention with over 58,000 likes and 390-plus comments. Some social media users complimented Gellar on her figure, while a few more thanked her for the caption.

"You are such an inspiration, seeing your posts makes me feel so much better. Thank you for making my days easier. Take care. xx," one follower gushed.

"My husband is hard at work on the vaccine. It's coming, along with much needed change in this country!" a second fan added.

"You were my favorite growing up. Be blessed!" a third person exclaimed.

"Always pretty my Sarah. You look amazing," one more noted.