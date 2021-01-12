Trending Stories
January 12, 2021
'Jersey Shore' Star Pauly D Admits His Daughter Amabella Has Met Girlfriend Nikki Hall
instagram
Lucille Barilla

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Paul "Pauly D" DelVecchio admits his daughter Amabella has met his girlfriend of almost one year, Nikki Hall, whom he fell for while filming the reality television series A Double Shot at Love.

In Touch Weekly reported that Pauly said the 7-year-old, whom he shares custody of with her mother Amanda Markert, visited with her dad in Rhode Island, where the reality television star hails from.

Pauly and Amanda met in Las Vegas and had a one-night stand, reported In Touch. She became pregnant and DNA tests determined that he was the father.

He claimed in a prior interview with the publication that the little girl has inherited his passion for laughter and fun.

"She's like me, she's a little prank war champion," he told In Touch. "She hides everyone's phones. She hides everyone's things. You know, she's funny. She is. She, I mean, she makes me laugh."

Pauly also admitted that his little girl is "loud" and runs around yelling, just as her dad does when bunking with his Jersey Shore co-stars Vinny Guadagnino, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Jenni "JWoww" Farley, Deena Cortese, and Angelina Pivarnick.

The little arguably girl looks very much like her father, as seen on her mother's Instagram. She has inherited his dark hair and big, expressive eyes. You can see one of her photos here.

Paul
Getty Images | Theo Wargo

Pauly and Nikki met during Season 1 of Double Shot at Love when he and Vinny tried to find mates. During the series, Pauly even hired an actress to portray his daughter to see how the contestants would act toward children and if they could relate to them. During the series, Pauly said that being a father was one of the most important roles in his life. He added that the woman he would eventually settle down with would have to realize and understand that.

Nikki made it to the finals of the competition before Pauly admitted to her in a shocking twist that although he cared about her, he was not ready to commit to another person at that point in his life.

In Season 2, Pauly and Nikki rekindled their love for one another after several of the contestants from the show's prior season came together to live and work with the television stars in Las Vegas, Nevada. After filming wrapped and the coronavirus pandemic raged early last March, the two decided to quarantine together to see if they would be able to make their relationship work. They have been together ever since.

