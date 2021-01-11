Lauren Drain Leaves Little To The Imagination In Red Lace Lingerie

Lauren Drain left little to the imagination in the most recent update that was added to her Instagram feed. The former nurse slayed in a sexy red set for the fiery January 11 post.

The photo captured Lauren posing slightly off-center. She stood in front of a mirror that showed a tease of the room she was in. She faced her chest toward the camera and popped her booty back as she tilted her head. She planted one foot on the ground and pointed the other one, resting it lightly on the wooden floor. She looked amazing in lingerie that allowed her to show off her bombshell curves.

On her upper half, Lauren rocked a vibrant red bra that popped against her bronze complexion. It featured lace fabric that exposed a tease of her skin underneath, leaving little to the imagination. It boasted a set of tiny triangular cups that allowed her to show off her ample bust. The straps were lined with jewels and stretched tightly over her shoulders. It also had a scooping neckline.

She wore a pair of matching bottoms on her lower half. The front sat a few inches below Lauren's navel and its sexy cut showed off her rock-hard abs. Its sides were adorned with rhinestones and clung her hips, highlighting her tiny waist and midsection. The high-rise design also showed off her shapely thighs.

Lauren styled her long blond locks down in a side part and her tresses spilled over her shoulders and back. She added several accessories to the look, including a pair of dripping earrings, which provided the ensemble with just the right amount of bling. Lauren also wore a silver ring on her finger.

In the caption, she reminded her audience that there was only a limited time left to join her fitness challenge. The post has proven to be popular, and fans have not been shy about showering it with love. It has already garnered more than 10,000 likes and 100 comments in a matter of hours.

"The best body ever. You are simply amazing," one follower gushed, adding a series of hearts to their words.

"Looking beautiful like always hun," chimed in a second user.

"Amazing Shape! It talks great about you and what you do!!!" a third fan complemented, with the addition of a single flame.

"I love each pose & how it makes your body...POP!" gushed a fourth person, along with a few flame emoji.