Demi Lovato Is Unrecognizable With Bubblegum Pink Hair And A Pixie Cut

Singer and actress Demi Lovato shocked her fans with a stunning new look. She posted a quick clip to her Instagram page where she showed off a pixie cut and bubblegum pink hair.

The clip, which has already generated 670,000 likes thus far, showed the 28-year-old in a plush leopard coat with a silver zipper accent. Underneath the jacket, she wore a black graphic T-shirt.

Demi's hair was cut into a pixie style. The front was brushed forward from the back of her scalp. The underside was its natural dark color while the top was a shocking pastel tone. It appeared that the sides of her tresses were shaved close to her scalp.

She had a tiny gold hoop in her right nostril and a silver chain around her neck. She also wore silver hoop earrings. Her thick eyebrows loomed over a pair of clear-framed, square-shaped eyeglasses, completing her look.

She sported a dark polish on her long nails, which could be seen as she played with her tresses, fluffing them up on her head as the video continued.

Demi smiled sweetly for the camera as she playfully turned her head from side to side. She looked happy with the results of her new 'do as she showed off her style for her 96.4 million followers.

This isn't the first time recently that Demi has debuted a new hairstyle. In November, as The Inquisitr reported , she showed off a fierce look when she posted a photo of herself with a blond, half-shaved mohawk and undercut. In the snap's caption, she credited Master Stylist Amber Maynard Bolt and stylist Paul Norton for her edgy new hair.

The blond style came just a few days after she hosted the People's Choice Awards. During that show, she still had her signature dark tresses.

Many of Demi's celebrity friends took to the post to express their feelings about her new 'do.

Will & Grace star Sean Hayes, model Iskra Lawrence, and Amber Maynard loved Demi's overall vibe.

Her fans also shared their opinions.

"OMG Demetria," one fan gushed, using the singer's full first name.

"Wow, that is a super fun style. You look adorbs, so cute," penned a second follower.

"You look so happy and that is the best look of all on you, you beautiful human being. You are amazing, keep staying real and be who you want to be," a third person wrote.

"INKVATO IS BACK OMG WE WON Y'ALL," exclaimed a fourth admirer.