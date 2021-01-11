Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

Instagram Models

Sara Underwood Sizzles In Shorts That Barely Cover Her Shapely Booty

Instagram Models

Kara Del Toro Flaunts Her Buxom Curves, Shares Decision To Accentuate Curves

January 11, 2021
Sarah Jessica Parker Teases Return Of Mr. Big In 'SATC' Revival
nsfw
Victoria Miller

Sex and the City star Sarah Jessica Parker didn't confirm if her co-star Chris Noth will return for the newly announced revival of the hit HBO series – but she didn't say he'd be killed off, either.

Amid a fan frenzy following the official announcement of And Just Like That, a 10-episode HBO Max revisit of the original series that will follow now 50-somethings Carrie (Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte (Kristin Davis), Parker replied to a fan who asked about the status of her TV husband John James Preston, aka Mr. Big (played by Chris Noth), 10 years after viewers last saw him in the second SATC movie.

"This is insane. My favorite girls will be back," an Instagram follower wrote to Parker, per Us Weekly. "But wait, what about Mr. Big?"

"Wait and see," the actress teased.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Chris Noth star in
Getty Images | Paramount Pictures

Parker's comment comes after it was previously teased that Big wouldn't make it out alive of a third SATC movie.

In 2018, writer James Andrew Miller alleged in a podcast that he had seen the script and that the death of Mr. Big was set to happen "relatively early" in the now-scrapped film, reportedly of a sudden "heart attack in the shower." The focus of the film would have been more about Carrie's new life as a widow than her female friendships.

It didn't help that Noth once said he was done playing Carrie's longtime love and that he was not in touch with any of his co-stars because they had all moved on to other things in their lives.

"I don't think there's anything left for me to say about that," he said when asked about Sex and the City 3, according to People. "I want to tell other stories."

Noth also said he "hated" some of the things his character did in the movies, such as the "cornball" move of giving Carrie a bigger diamond ring to prove his love to her.

Still, the 66-year-old actor told The Sun there was no way his character would ever be killed off of the romantic comedy franchise and he denounced rumors to the contrary.

"He isn't going to die," he told the U.K. outlet on the red carpet of the 2018 British Independent Film Awards in London. "There's no way he was dying, that was all a lie."

One person who definitely won't back for the new installment is Samantha. Parker has already revealed that Kim Cattrall's promiscuous PR rep character will not be a part of the Sex and the City revival.

Latest Headlines

Bill Gates Says Donald Trump Should 'Probably' Be Allowed Back On Social Media

February 18, 2021

Frida Aasen Smolders As She Goes Braless Under Open Blazer

February 18, 2021

Niece Waidhofer Flashes Bare Backside In Booty-Less Jeans

February 18, 2021

Sarah Ferguson Quips 'I'm A Granny' After Daughter Eugenie Gives Birth To A Baby Boy

February 18, 2021

Joe Biden Is Lying About His Authority Over Student Loan Debt, Former Congressional Candidate Says

February 18, 2021

Kara Del Toro Flaunts Her Buxom Curves, Shares Decision To Accentuate Curves

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.