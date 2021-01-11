'Bold And The Beautiful' Spoilers: Liam Grovels & Asks Hope To Forgive Him

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, January 12 reveal that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) will beg his wife to forgive him. Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) may have the biggest heart, but even she has her limits.

The daily spoilers indicate that Liam has some major groveling to do. He thinks that Hope may come to terms with his betrayal and give their love another chance.

Liam Grovels On 'The Bold And The Beautiful'

Liam broke Hope's heart, as seen in the below image. He confessed that he cheated on her when he slept with Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). They hit the sheets after getting drunk on tequila after he supposedly saw Hope kiss Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson). Later, he found out that Thomas had actually been kissing a mannequin.

Hope trusted her husband. She thought that he and Steffy were a thing of the past and had no qualms about him spending time at the cliff house. She feels betrayed when she realizes that he was not faithful to her. She will feel even worse when Liam tells her that there may be consequences from his one-night stand.

The blonde will learn that Steffy could be carrying his child. The Forrester co-CEO is pregnant, and she doesn't know who the father is. Both Liam and Dr. John "Finn" Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) could be her baby daddy.

RT to give Annika Noelle a round of applause for her amazing performance today! 👏 #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/sFKivzUv4S — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) January 8, 2021

Hope Covers For Liam

Hope doesn't want to overreact. She needs to process what she learned and will need some time away from Liam. After hearing the circumstances around the one-night stand, she realizes that he thought their marriage was over.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Hope is sensitive about the betrayal. When Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) pops in to see her daughter, she will immediately sense that something is going on with her. However, Hope is not ready to talk about Liam's unfaithfulness yet. She also knows her mother well enough to realize that she will act out. So, she covers for him.

Later this week, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Hope will come face-to-face with the woman who bedded her husband. Hope will take her anger out on Steffy and erupt when she sees her. She will unleash her frustration against her and let her know how she hurt her and her family.

Of course, Steffy will need to take the punch. She's in the wrong, and she knows that she has damaged their relationship. She hurt Finn as well, who's also trying to deal with the betrayal. Unfortunately, he lashes out at Liam when he confronts him about always coming to Steffy with his problems.