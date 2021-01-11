Four Huge 'The Young And The Restless' Weekly Spoilers: Nick Encourages Phyllis To Fight Back

The Young and the Restless weekly spoilers for January 11 through 15 tease that Abby and Chance will continue making plans for their perfect future. Elsewhere Nick and Sharon are finally forced to confront what's going on with Faith, and later, Sharon gives Adam a shoulder to lean on after her honeymoon. Finally, Nick encourages Phyllis to embrace revenge.

Abby And Chance Make Plans

Newlyweds Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Chance (Donny Boaz) make a plan for their future, according to SheKnows Soaps . When Abby has an upset stomach, Chance is clearly concerned about his new bride. However, she wonders if perhaps their efforts to start a family together have finally paid off. Only time will tell, but both Chance and Abby are ready to have a little one running around the halls of the Chancellor Mansion.

Later in the week, Abby turns to her sister Victoria (Amelia Heinle) when she needs to admit something. This is shocking because, typically, the Newman sisters aren't all that close. It must be something serious to lead the younger woman to turn to her sister.

