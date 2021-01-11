Trending Stories
January 11, 2021
Four Huge 'The Young And The Restless' Weekly Spoilers: Nick Encourages Phyllis To Fight Back
TV
Rachel Dillin

The Young and the Restless weekly spoilers for January 11 through 15 tease that Abby and Chance will continue making plans for their perfect future. Elsewhere Nick and Sharon are finally forced to confront what's going on with Faith, and later, Sharon gives Adam a shoulder to lean on after her honeymoon. Finally, Nick encourages Phyllis to embrace revenge.

Abby And Chance Make Plans

Newlyweds Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Chance (Donny Boaz) make a plan for their future, according to SheKnows Soaps. When Abby has an upset stomach, Chance is clearly concerned about his new bride. However, she wonders if perhaps their efforts to start a family together have finally paid off. Only time will tell, but both Chance and Abby are ready to have a little one running around the halls of the Chancellor Mansion.

Later in the week, Abby turns to her sister Victoria (Amelia Heinle) when she needs to admit something. This is shocking because, typically, the Newman sisters aren't all that close. It must be something serious to lead the younger woman to turn to her sister.

Melissa Ordway of the CBS series THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS.
CBS | Sonja Flemming

Nick And Sharon Get A Clue When It Comes To Faith

Partying with Jordan (Madison Thompson) has not been positive for Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind). This week, things spiral completely out of control with Faith. She's been doing lots of dangerous things like drinking in an attempt to fit in with the older teen. Now, Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Sharon (Sharon Case) are forced to make a surprising decision about their troubled daughter. Could they send her back to boarding school, or will they want to keep her close to monitor her behavior?

Sharon Gives Adam A Shoulder To Lean On

Since Sharon got married to Rey (Jordi Vilasuso), Adam's (Mark Grossman) life has been in shambles. Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) suffered a debilitating stroke, and there's no doubt that Adam is partly to blame. Although she heard about Chelsea's health problems before leaving on her honeymoon, Sharon resisted the urge to go to Adam, which undoubtedly left Rey relieved. However, now that she's back in Genoa City, she and Adam will find their way to each other once again. Adam needs someone to lean on, and Sharon ends up being the one who is there for them.

Nick Is Team Phyllis

Typically, Nick has not appreciated Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) whenever she turns to her dark side. However, he lets all that go when something new ends up putting her on the defensive. Nick actually encourages Phyllis to fight back. Hopefully, that encouragement isn't something Nick will end up regretting in the end.

