Vanessa Hudgens Slays In A White Bikini And Body Chain In Tropical Throwback Video: 'Take. Me. Back.'

Vanessa Hudgens is ready for another vacation, per her latest Instagram share. The actress kicked off the week with an eye-popping throwback video from one of her past tropical trips that added some serious heat to her page.

The 10-second long clip was set to the song "Embrace" by Agoria and captured by the 32-year-old herself as she took a dip in the crystal-clear ocean water. She held her phone far out in front of her as she writhed around the sea with a huge smile across her face, and at one point sticking her tongue out in a playful and sensual manner. She did not provide an exact location as to where she was when the video was taken but noted in the caption that she wanted to go back.

The High School Musical star looked flawless as she frolicked in the ocean in a minuscule white bikini that popped against her deep tan. The scanty swimwear included a halter-style top with thin straps that showed off her toned shoulders and arms. It featured tiny triangle cups that were just barely enough to contain her assets, while its plunging neckline exposed an ample amount of her voluptuous cleavage.

She threaded a thin body chain underneath the garment and stacked a set of trendy necklaces over her decolletage, drawing even more attention to the busty display.

Through the transparent water, fans could also get a glimpse of Vanessa's bikini bottoms. The number boasted a high-cut design that teased a peek at her bodacious curves and shapely thighs. The piece also featured a stringy waistband that was tied in dainty bows on either side of her hips, highlighting her trim waist and chiseled abs.

Vanessa styled her dark brown locks in a flirty high ponytail and covered her eyes with a pair of oversized sunglasses to shade herself from the bright sun. She also added a pair of thick hoop earrings and a stack of bangle bracelets to give her ensemble some additional bling.

The Disney Channel alum seemed to thrill her 40.3 million followers with the sizzling throwback. It has racked up over 464,000 likes and hundreds of comments after just six hours of going live.

"Wahh cuteness and coolness overload!!" one person wrote.

"That smile though," quipped another fan.

"It's the everything for me," a third follower remarked.

"You are so perfect," added a fourth admirer.

Vanessa dug even further into the archives for another post on Monday, which hit her feed shortly before the bikini-clad update mentioned above. In her first post of the day, the star announced the return of her iconic film Springbreakers to Netflix with a stunning flashback photo that saw her rocking a neon yellow bikini while wearing a pink ski mask over her face.