January 11, 2021
Vanessa Hudgens Wows Instagram Followers With A Masked Bikini Throwback
nsfw
Nathan Francis

Vanessa Hudgens gave her Instagram followers a blast from the past -- a racy bikini throwback from one of her most iconic movie roles.

The actress took to the social media platform this week to post a picture of herself rocking a bright yellow swimsuit and a pink ski mask. The throwback snap was a promotional shot for her 2012 movie Spring Breakers, where she played a bikini-wearing, gun-toting young woman who goes on a crime spree during a spring break vacation.

The picture showed Hudgens posing at night on a pink dock, holding her hand up behind her ski mask and showing off her incredible physique. In the caption for the post, the actress told fans that the film is now available on Netflix and encouraged them to give it a look.

The photo earned a big reaction from her 40.3 million followers, racking up more than half a million likes and plenty of compliments for her bikini body.

"Beautiful," one person wrote, ending the comment with a series of heart-eyes emoji.

"The best," wrote another.

Others shared their love of the film, which took Hudgens far outside her more upbeat and bubbly role in the High School Musical series for a decidedly darker turn. The movie earned some acclaim for her performance and attention for the shocking images and violence.

As Hudgens told Vanity Fair after the release of Spring Breakers, she immersed herself in a character who is very different than she is.

"I played a character who was a young, pregnant, homeless teen, and I definitely found myself staying in that a lot more. Even with this film, me and Ashley [Benson] would run around and act like complete idiots, to be as silly and wild and shocking as humanly possible to stay in that mindset. Of course I'm going to break from that when I get home, but it's nice to stay in that ballpark of your character."

Those who follow Hudgens on Instagram have seen quite a bit of her bikini body lately. Late in December, she posted another snap that captured her incredible physique in a two-piece swimsuit, which also drew some viral attention.

The throwback snaps may be the only chance fans get to see Hudgens in a swimsuit for some time. As the Daily Record noted, she has been in cold and wet Edinburgh, Scotland, while she's been working on filming for an upcoming Netflix project.

