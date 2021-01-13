Larsa Pippen Perches On The Hood Of A Sleek Car Wearing A Little Black Dress

Buxom bombshell Larsa Pippen tantalized her 2 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a steamy shot in which she perched on the hood of a sleek blue sports car. The vehicle was parked on a cobblestone-paved area bordered by lush greenery, including several towering palm trees. The vibrant hue of the car added another burst of color to the scene, although Larsa kept the tones of her ensemble neutral.

She rocked an outfit from the brand PrettyLittleThing, a label she has worn on her Instagram page many times before. She made sure to tag the company's own page in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself, in case any of her followers were interested in picking up the look for themselves.

Larsa's mini was casual yet super sexy, with a scooped neckline that revealed her chest and long sleeves that clung to her sculpted arms. The black fabric stretched over her ample assets and nipped in at her slim waist before hugging her shapely hips. The entire piece had a bodycon fit that highlighted Larsa's hourglass shape, and the hem came to just a few inches down her thighs, leaving plenty of her sexy stems exposed.

The look had a subtle ruched detail on the front, which culminated in a drawstring embellishment at the hem, between her legs. The thin strings dangled down one thigh as she posed, leaving one leg bent and the other extended. She added a few accessories to finish the look, including some crisp white sneakers, an anklet, and a black baseball cap that she placed atop her silky tresses.

Larsa had both arms up, her hands resting on the back of her hat as she gazed at something in the distance. The post accentuated her assets, and her followers were racing to hit the like button in response, with the share racking up over 6,800 likes in just 28 minutes. Her audience also left 145 comments on the steamy share.

"Thanks for showing us that sexy body," one fan wrote.

"Good morning Gorgeous," another chimed in, followed by a trio of heart eyes emoji and flame emoji.

"Wow," a third fan remarked, struck almost speechless by Larsa's beauty.

"Fine on fine!" yet another commented, loving both Larsa's curves and the sleek vehicle she was perched on top of.

Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Larsa shared a snap showing off her casual Sunday attire. She rocked a pair of oversized white sweatpants with sneakers, and finished off the ensemble with a semi-sheer blue printed top that she layered over a white bra. That outfit was also from PrettyLittleThing, which she clarified in the caption.