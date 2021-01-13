Trending Stories
TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Instagram Models

Sara Underwood Sizzles In Shorts That Barely Cover Her Shapely Booty

Celebrities

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

Instagram Models

'OG Insta Golf Girl' Paige Spiranac Snaps Series Of Sexy Selfies While Clad In Plunging Tank Top

January 13, 2021
Jen Selter Flaunts Her Sculpted Figure In A Steamy Instagram Video
Instagram Models
Ava Bennet

Fitness model Jen Selter tantalized her 12.6 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a video in which she flaunted her flawless figure in a wide variety of ensembles that she cycled through with unique transitions.

The clip was filmed in a stunning spot with a pristine pool visible behind her, and several balconies and other eye-catching structures in the background. Jen stood on the edge of what appeared to be a bench or some type of seating area, and she kicked things off by rocking a white robe and pink slippers. Her long brunette locks were pulled back in a low ponytail and she had her arms in the air, dancing in the casual look.

After a quick transition, Jen was rocking a bikini with a semi-sheer polka-dot cover up that highlighted her curvaceous figure. Her long locks were styled in a braid and she had several additional accessories, including a pair of tinted sunglasses and some sky-high stiletto heels. The skirt of her cover-up draped over her sculpted lower body, and a scandalously high slit showcased plenty of skin.

She then whipped off the cover-up in yet another transition, showing off her flawless physique in an insanely skimpy white bikini that covered barely anything at all. She was barefoot for that ensemble as she stood on the wooden ledge, flaunting her fit physique.

She switched it up yet again, wearing a two-piece set with a very similar silhouette but a much more vibrant shade. The neon pink of her swimwear caught the eye, and she had a radiant smile on her face as she swiveled her hips to showcase the look.

Jen concluded her series of outfit changes with an athletic ensemble. She rocked a pair of high-waisted leggings that highlighted her hourglass shape, and a sports bra with spaghetti straps and a low-cut neckline that revealed a hint of cleavage. She kept her hair styled in a long braid for that look, finishing off the ensemble with a pair of pink-and-white sneakers.

Jen's followers absolutely loved the share, and the post received over 73,200 likes as well as 516 comments within just 13 hours of going live.

"Love the creativity," one fan wrote.

"You're GOALS," another follower chimed in, including a flame emoji in the compliment.

"Wow incredible body," a third fan remarked.

"See you still have your amazing bum," yet another follower chimed in, including a string of drooling emoji as he admired Jen's shapely rear.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Jen shared a short clip in which she rocked a bikini and did several moves alongside actress and singer Bella Thorne, who also wore a skimpy swimsuit.

Latest Headlines

Sarah Ferguson Quips 'I'm A Granny' After Daughter Eugenie Gives Birth To A Baby Boy

February 18, 2021

Joe Biden Is Lying About His Authority Over Student Loan Debt, Former Congressional Candidate Says

February 18, 2021

Kara Del Toro Flaunts Her Buxom Curves, Shares Decision To Accentuate Curves

February 18, 2021

Mitt Romney Urges Republicans To Affirm Joe Biden Won Legitimately

February 18, 2021

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

February 18, 2021

Alessandra Ambrosio Splashes In The Waves, Looks Like A Goddess In Sexy One-Piece Swimsuit

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.