January 11, 2021
Kindly Myers Tugs At Her Saucy White Bathing Suit: 'Rise And Shine'
Instagram Models
Amanda Lynne

Kindly Myers returned to her Instagram account on Monday morning to kick off the week with a bang. The blond beauty stunned as she posed seductively for the camera.

In the steamy shot, Kindly looked like a total smokeshow as she tugged at her saucy white bathing suit. The garment featured thin straps that put her toned arms and shoulders in the spotlight. The swimwear also boasted a plunging neckline which allowed fans a good look at her abundant cleavage, as well as some sideboob.

The suit clung to her slim midsection and was cut high over her curvy hips as it accentuated her toned thighs in the process. She accessorized the look with a dainty chain around her neck and a sparkling ring on her finger.

Kindly posed in front of a plain, white backdrop for the shot. She had her hip pushed out slightly as she used both of her hands to grab at the neckline of her suit and pull it down. Her head was tilted downward and she wore a steamy expression on her face.

In the caption of the post, Kindly wished her fans a good morning. She also geotagged her location as the Hardrock Guitar Hotel.

Her long, blond hair was worn in a deep side part. The locks were styled in sleek, straight strands that hung down her back and lightly brushed over the tops of her shoulders.

Kindly's over 2.3 million followers wasted no time showing their support for the steamy post by clicking the like button more than 9,900 times within the first two hours after it went live on the platform. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 230 remarks about the pic during that time.

"[You] should wear white all the time," one follower stated.

"So hot," another gushed.

"Good morning beautiful," a third social media user wrote.

"You really are just about the most amazing woman I've ever laid eyes on. So cute and pretty," a fourth person commented.

The model doesn't appear to have any qualms when it comes to showing some skin online. She's become known for flaunting her busty chest, killer abs, and round booty in her uploads.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kindly recently piqued the interest of her followers when she sported a skintight gray workout set with a clingy bra and cut-out leggings. That post was also a hit among her fans. To date, it's reeled in more than 25,000 likes and over 640 comments.

