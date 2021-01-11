Trending Stories
January 11, 2021
Katelyn Runck Flaunts Rock-Hard Abs In A Checkered Set: 'Starting My Monday Off With A Smile'
Instagram Models
Kathryn Cook

Katelyn Runck started the workweek off with a bang. On Monday morning, the model treated her 2.4 million Instagram fans to a hot new post that included two photos and one video that saw her in the same, sexy ensemble.

The first image in the series captured Katelyn posing in the center of the frame. She stood in front of an open door, placing one hand on the wall beside her and running the opposite through her long, dark tresses. She wore her hair with a deep side part, and it spilled over her shoulders and back. She popped her hip to the side and had one thigh over the other in the sultry pose.

The second image in the series was snapped from a different angle, treating Katelyn's eager audience to a great view of her bombshell curves. She had her chest to the camera and averted her gaze to the side. Katelyn showed off her balancing skills, standing on her right leg and bending the opposite at the knee like a flamingo. The last upload in the set featured Katelyn working it for the camera.

She flaunted her amazing figure in a checkered set that did her nothing but favors. On her upper half, Katelyn rocked a crop top with a sweetheart neckline that plunged low into her chest, treating her audience to a great view of her ample assets. It had tiny sleeves, leaving her toned shoulders and arms on full display. The piece cut off at Katelyn's ribcage, exposing her defined abs in their entirety.

Katelyn teamed the top with a pair of high-waisted bottoms. The waistband hit high on the model's hips, and its tight fit accentuated her trim waist and midsection. The pants clung to her thighs, ending in a capri cut. Katelyn added a pair of white wedges to complete her sexy ensemble.

In the caption of the update, the model shared that she was starting off her Monday "with a smile." Fans have not been shy about showering the post with love, and it's already amassed more than 900 likes and dozens of comments in a matter of minutes.

"Good morning my beautiful queen," one follower gushed, adding a set of heart-eye emoji.

"Happy Monday morning, I love your hair down and that gorgeous smile," a second fan complimented.

"What can i say is Wonderful, Stunning & Fantastic post," a third user added.

"Hello Katelyn, have a good day. You're so lovely, wonderful, sexy.. sublime," one more chimed in.

