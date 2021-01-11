Gizele Oliveira Flaunts Her Sandy Derrière In Thong Bikini While Posing Under An Ocean Rainbow

In might be winter in some parts of the world, but Victoria's Secret model Gizele Oliveira was enjoying the warm temperatures of Hawaii in her latest Instagram update. The brunette showed off her bodacious booty in a pair of thong bikini bottoms along with a tight crop top as she posed under a rainbow on the beach.

Gizele's formfitting top was made from a textured fabric. The front and back were turquoise and the side panels were bright orange. The number was sleeveless and cut off below the bust. The bottoms were also turquoise with pale orange trim.

According to the geotag, Gizele was in Paia, Hawaii, when the photos were taken. The update consisted of five snapshots and two videos that featured her striking several alluring poses. The sky was mostly gray, but that did not stop her from looking sensational.

Gizele posed on her side, resting on her forearms in the first frame. With one leg over the other, she emphasized her curvy booty and sexy lower back.

The second snap was a closeup shot of her backside covered in sand. Posing with a slight arch in her back and her hands on her hips, she flaunted her derrière and slim waist.

The third picture captured Gizele from the front as she posed on her knees. A rainbow was visible over the ocean behind her. With one hip cocked to the side, she flaunted her flat abs and toned thighs. Her bronzed skin looked smooth and flawless as it glowed in the light.

A video was next in the slideshow. The lens caught the model from behind at an angle as she stood under the arch of the rainbow while posing with one knee bent. With an arched back, she ran her hand through her hair before running both hands over her cheeks.

In the next image, Gizele knelt down with her back to the lens. With one hand on her other knee, she looked over her shoulder at the camera. The pose showcased her toned cheeks as well as her shapely thighs.

The following snap was similar to the second, showing Gizele's bronzed butt and lower back covered with sand.

In the final clip, she walked toward the camera while tugging the straps on her bikini bottoms. The waves rolled ashore under a gray sky.

Earlier this month, Gizele shared a series of images that saw her modeling a bronze bikini while posing on the beach. Standing next to a rock outcropping, she flaunted her impressive cleavage and tight abs while sporting a pair of large sunglasses.