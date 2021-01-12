Trending Stories
January 12, 2021
Saweetie Wows In Custom Cut-Out Gucci Outfit 'Carefully Constructed' To Fit Her 'Caramel Body Curves'
instagram
Fabio Magnocavallo

Saweetie took to Instagram to update fans with a series of pics of herself which were taken on the set of her new music video. The rapper is known for constantly upping her fashion game and wowed her followers with her most recent post.

The "Back to the Streets" hitmaker stunned in a dark bra top which featured Gucci's signature logo printed all over in pink. The item of clothing displayed her décolletage and her stomach. She wrapped herself up in a matching cropped jacket with long poofy sleeves. Saweetie added hot pants and thigh-high boots with the exact same design. She accessorized herself with a number of gold necklaces, large hoop earrings, and lots of rings. Saweetie rocked very long acrylic nails that were decorated with a shimmery pink polish and pulled her hair back. The entertainer is known for reinventing her image all the time and sported bubblegum pink locks.

The 26-year-old treated her followers to five images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was captured from a high angle, sitting down on a white sofa. Saweetie gazed up and gave the camera a fierce stare.

In the next slide, she gave fans a close-up look at her eye-catching nails.

In the third frame, Saweetie placed both her legs on the couch, raised her left knee, and rested her arm on top. She showcased the outfit from head-to-toe and looked to be living her best life.

In the fourth slide, Saweetie appeared on set with one hand on her hip. She turned her head to the side and showed off her profile.

In her caption, she praised the five-piece custom Gucci set created by Dapper Dan, explaining it was "carefully constructed" to fit her "caramel body curves" and complemented her hair color.

In the span of eight hours, her post racked up more than 444,000 likes and over 2,200 comments, proving to be very popular with her 9.4 million followers.

"This look is everything," one user wrote, adding numerous flame emoji.

"Nobody fckn with you when it comes to these fashion looks," another person shared.

"This fit is so bomb wow," remarked a third fan.

"I need this outfit wow," a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impact with her choice of fashion is nothing new for Saweetie. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wore a vintage red Chanel jumper with a leather miniskirt. Saweetie accessorized herself with a thick chain necklace, bracelets, and stylish shades.

