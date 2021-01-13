Trending Stories
January 13, 2021
Tahlia Skaines Shares Her Sexy 'OOTD' In A Stunning Selfie
Instagram Models
Ava Bennet

Blond beauty Tahlia Skaines stunned her 578,000 Instagram followers with her latest share, a sizzling duo of selfies in which she flaunted her ensemble for that day. Her outfit was from the brand PrettyLittleThing, and Tahlia made sure to tag the company's own Instagram page in the caption of the post as well as in the first slide, in case her followers were interested in any of the pieces.

The photos were captured in a stunning space decorated in neutral tones, and a large white sectional with a wooden coffee table in front of it and plenty of throw pillows arranged along it was visible in the background. The pale neutral tones of the space provided the perfect backdrop for her monochromatic look to shine.

Tahlia showcased her sculpted shoulders and slender arms in a black crop top that featured a band of fabric wrapped around her neck and a unique symmetrical cut that exposed slightly more skin on one side than the other. The fabric stretched over her ample assets and the garment ended several inches below her breasts, leaving some of her toned stomach on display.

She paired the look with high-waisted black trousers, and also added a few accessories to finish the outfit. Tahlia's long blond locks were parted in the middle and pulled back in a sleek bun, which accentuated her thick gold hoop earrings. She had a delicate bracelet on one wrist, a few rings, and also carried a white bag with a pearl handle on one arm.

The first image was taken from a closer perspective, but for the second, Tahlia showcased the entire outfit. The trousers she wore clung to her hips and toned thighs before shifting to a wider-leg style towards the bottom. She kept things simple with a pair of sandals that peeked out from below the hem of her pants, and she held her phone with one hand, taking the selfie.

Tahlia paired the duo of snaps with a simple caption, and her followers couldn't get enough. The post received over 4,900 likes as well as 60 comments in just five hours.

"You absolute babe," one fan wrote, followed by a flame emoji.

"This is so gorgeous love your style," another follower commented.

"Looking amazing as usual!" a third fan remarked.

"So hot," yet another follower added, including heart eye emoji in the compliment.

Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Tahlia shared a steamy shot in which she stretched out on a concrete floor while rocking a daring pale pink monokini with a mint green strap detail. The skimpy swimsuit had a huge cut-out that showcased a serious amount of underboob, and the overall cut highlighted her hourglass shape to perfection.

