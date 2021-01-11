Trending Stories
January 11, 2021
Madi Edwards Showers In A Bikini In Sizzling New Update
Instagram Models
Kathryn Cook

Madi Edwards' most recent Instagram share is getting noticed for more reasons than one. The model and social media influencer showed off her incredible body in a skimpy bikini for the January 11 update.

The post included a seconds-long clip of Madi rinsing off her body. A geotag in the update indicated that she was at the Hollow Coves - Coastline. It looked to be a beautiful day, and ample amounts of sunshine spilled over Madi's figure. The background included a few tall palm trees and a bright blue sky. She stood in front of a tall stone wall. She posed underneath a stone water feature, moving her body back and forth as she was drenched in water. She stood in profile for most of the video, treating her audience to a great view of her bombshell curves.

Madi showed off her amazing figure in a black bikini that did her nothing but favors. On her upper half, she wore a tiny, triangle top that was tight on her bust and treated her eager audience to a tease of sideboob. It had a halterneck style and thin straps which went over her shoulders and around her back, allowing her to show off her bronzed arms. The back of the suit also had a pair of thin ties that connected a few inches below her shoulder blades and were tied in a dainty bow.

The bottom of her suit was just as hot, and it did more showing than covering. It had a set of floss-like strings that were tied in front of her hips, highlighting her trim waist while also displaying her shapely thighs. It had a cheeky cut that dipped into her backside, exposing her pert derriere. The front of the garment sat well below Madi's navel, allowing her to show off her rock-hard abs.

The model wore her long, blond locks down and soaking wet. She kept her accessories simple, rocking a pair of dainty hoop earrings and a necklace to match. Fans have not been shy about showing their love for the sultry new update, and it's accrued more than 11,000 likes and 100-plus comments.

"Extremely Beautiful," one follower gushed alongside a series of smiley faces.

"Wow you're stunning so beautiful," a second social media user chimed in.

"THE most perfect body. You are a goddess," a third Instagrammer commented with a few red hearts.

"You need to cool down because you're too hot," one more wrote alongside a few flames.

