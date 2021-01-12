Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

Instagram Models

Sara Underwood Sizzles In Shorts That Barely Cover Her Shapely Booty

Instagram Models

Kelsie Jean Smeby Sizzles In A Thong Bikini With Chains: 'Think It Into Existence'

January 12, 2021
Lindsey Pelas Sizzles In A Nude One-Piece Swimsuit At The Beach
Instagram Models
Ava Bennet

Buxom blond bombshell Lindsey Pelas tantalized her 8.7 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a quartet of snaps taken on a gorgeous beach. The photos were captured at Laguna Beach in California, as the geotag indicated, and Lindsey walked across an expanse of sand while rocking a nude swimsuit that highlighted her curves.

A few individuals were visible in the background of the shots, enjoying the beach, and the breathtakingly blue water stretched out to the horizon. The waves crashed against the shore, casting white froth over the pristine sand.

In the first image, Lindsey posed with both arms above her head, adjusting her hair. The swimsuit she wore had a simple yet sexy silhouette, with a scoop neckline that dipped low enough to reveal a serious amount of cleavage. Thick straps extended over her shoulders, and the garment clung to her curvaceous figure.

She was barefoot in the photo, her toes sinking into the sand, and had a pair of sunglasses on her nose.

For the second image, she flaunted the back of her swimwear as she stretched out on a colorful yellow-and-white patterned towel. A few items were scattered around her, including a pair of flip flops and what looked like some jeans, and she stretched out while her pert posterior was on full display. The swimwear had a back that plunged all the way to her waist, leaving plenty of sun-kissed skin exposed, and the bottom portion of the garment had a cheeky style that highlighted her rear.

She faced the camera again for the third snap, posing with one hand resting on her thigh and a soft smile gracing her lips. For the fourth and final picture in the series, she treated her audience to the view she was enjoying, sharing a picture of just the scenery around her, sunshine glimmering on the surface of the ocean.

He followers couldn't get enough of the update, and the post received over 85,700 likes within just 12 hours of going live, as well as 845 comments from her fans.

"Wishing I was there," one fan wrote, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

"Amazing and beautiful as always," another follower remarked.

"You are absolutely stunning Lindsey," a third fan chimed in.

"Someone's been doing her squats," yet another follower added, captivated by Lindsey's shapely rear in the image where she flaunted it.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Lindsey shared a snap documenting an event she was involved in. For the occasion, she rocked a tiny plaid miniskirt with metal ring embellishments, and a long-sleeved black top with a scandalously low-cut neckline.

Latest Headlines

Niece Waidhofer Flashes Bare Backside In Booty-Less Jeans

February 18, 2021

Sarah Ferguson Quips 'I'm A Granny' After Daughter Eugenie Gives Birth To A Baby Boy

February 18, 2021

Joe Biden Is Lying About His Authority Over Student Loan Debt, Former Congressional Candidate Says

February 18, 2021

Kara Del Toro Flaunts Her Buxom Curves, Shares Decision To Accentuate Curves

February 18, 2021

Mitt Romney Urges Republicans To Affirm Joe Biden Won Legitimately

February 18, 2021

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.