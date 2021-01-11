Leanna Bartlett Shimmies & Flashes Major Cleavage In Bikini & Says 'Yes' To Brendan Howry In Engagement Clip

Leanna Bartlett tantalized her 3.2 million Instagram fans when she updated her feed in the final hours of Sunday evening. The buxom model looked smoking hot in a two-piece swimsuit that left very little to the imagination.

The Ukrainian beauty appeared in a video where she promoted an energy drink. In the caption, Leanna wished her followers a happy Sunday and tagged Bang Energy.

Leanna flaunted her stunning figure in a glittering bikini that barely covered the necessary. The pink color popped against her sun-kissed skin. The triangular cups were a tad too small for the busty blond because the underband rode up her assets. She put her massive cleavage on display in the titillating clip.

On her lower half, Leanna sported a matching thong. The tiny bottoms clung to her booty and allowed her to show off her slim thighs. The straps that tied at her hips dangled down her legs enticingly.

Leanna also showcased her flat midsection. She put her taut tummy on display, and her waist emphasized her hourglass proportions.

The 35-year-old wore her hair in a side-part. She let her blond mane tumble down her back and shoulders in casual disarray. Her long side-swept bangs were flipped and framed her face. She also rocked a bracelet and a new engagement ring.

Leanna chose to film outside. It was a bright day with open blue skies. In the background, a grand building with balconies flanked a massive swimming pool. Palm trees, shrubs, and potplants lined the pool.

The bikini maven stood in the sparkling water at the beginning of the video. She swayed her hips and shimmied her body energetically. She teased her followers by hooking her thumbs into the side-ties and then tugging them up and down.

Leanna then grabbed a can of the energy drink and took a long, slow sip from it. She shimmied again and rocked her shoulders, before completing her dance.

The influencer's fans loved the post and showered her with attention. The offering has already garnered more than 30,000 likes and 546 comments since it went live.

"Shake what your mama gave you, baby! You're simply stunning," one fan raved.

"Wow! So freaking gorgeous," another wrote.

A third Instagrammer was hoping that Leanna would try to do two things at once.

"I was hoping you would try and drink and dance. I was hoping for a mess. Hahaha," they teased before adding a laughing emoji.

Leanna and her boyfriend, Brendan Howry, got engaged recently. Brendan shared a clip of the momentous occasion on his Instagram feed. The dark-haired entrepreneur got down on one knee and asked Leanna to be his wife. The model's "yes" can be heard in the clip before they tenderly embrace.