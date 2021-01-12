Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

Instagram Models

Sara Underwood Sizzles In Shorts That Barely Cover Her Shapely Booty

Instagram Models

Kelsie Jean Smeby Sizzles In A Thong Bikini With Chains: 'Think It Into Existence'

January 12, 2021
Lily Allen And Jessie Ware Fans Could Expect A Collaboration In The Future
Music
Fabio Magnocavallo

Lily Allen and Jessie Ware are no doubt two of the U.K.'s most talented singer-songwriters. To date, both stars have released four studio albums and have received critical acclaim throughout the years for their work. One thing they have yet to do is collaborate with each other. However, that could be on the cards.

A fan on social media took to Twitter and insisted that a song with the two would be a great idea. Underneath their initial tweet, they tagged their official counts, asking what they thought, stating it would "save the world."

Allen was the first to reply and said she was "down" for the idea. Ware saw the interaction and agreed, writing "snap."

Their tweets would quickly catch the attention of many and have gathered hundreds of likes and plenty of replies since.

"It would be the most powerful thing ever it's what we deserve," the fan replied.

"This is truly what we need to save 2021," another person shared.

"Oh my god the power," remarked a third account.

"Omg stop I can see it now Glastonbury 2022 @JessieWare on the other stage about 6pm bringing @lilyallen out as her special guest and all the gays fainting only coming around after being given a quick sniff of their poppers just in time for Soul Control," a fourth admirer wrote passionately, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

Lily Allen attends the Chanel Haute Couture Fall Winter 2018/19 show at Le Grand Palais on July 3, 2018 in Paris, France.
Getty Images | Julien M. Hekimian

Last year, Ware released her album, What's Your Pleasure?, and announced on Twitter last week that she is planning on releasing a deluxe version with more tracks.

"There's gonna be a deluxe. I have listened to your calls (demands) and I'm trying to get this sh*t together as quick as possible for you," the "Say You Love Me" hitmaker said.

The 36-year-old didn't reveal too much about the upcoming release and hasn't discussed whether the added material will be remixes of the original tracks that contain features or brand new songs.

Jessie Ware attends Miu Miu 2019 Cruise Collection Show at Hotel Regina on June 30, 2018 in Paris, France.
Getty Images | Pascal Le Segretain

Allen's last album, No Shame, dropped in 2018 and became her fourth Top 10 album in the U.K. and Australia.

The BRIT Award winner has been open about making a new LP but has yet to release anything taken from it. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she told her 1.2 million Instagram followers that she had spent the past two years making the record.

Allen, who is now an independent artist, revealed one of the reasons she has yet to release the album is because she makes most of her money from touring and isn't able to promote the record with live shows due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The collaboration between Allen and Ware has the potential to be on either of their upcoming records. One thing that is clear, their fans are totally here for it.

Latest Headlines

Niece Waidhofer Flashes Bare Backside In Booty-Less Jeans

February 18, 2021

Sarah Ferguson Quips 'I'm A Granny' After Daughter Eugenie Gives Birth To A Baby Boy

February 18, 2021

Joe Biden Is Lying About His Authority Over Student Loan Debt, Former Congressional Candidate Says

February 18, 2021

Kara Del Toro Flaunts Her Buxom Curves, Shares Decision To Accentuate Curves

February 18, 2021

Mitt Romney Urges Republicans To Affirm Joe Biden Won Legitimately

February 18, 2021

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.