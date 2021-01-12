Lily Allen And Jessie Ware Fans Could Expect A Collaboration In The Future

Lily Allen and Jessie Ware are no doubt two of the U.K.'s most talented singer-songwriters. To date, both stars have released four studio albums and have received critical acclaim throughout the years for their work. One thing they have yet to do is collaborate with each other. However, that could be on the cards.

A fan on social media took to Twitter and insisted that a song with the two would be a great idea. Underneath their initial tweet, they tagged their official counts, asking what they thought, stating it would "save the world."

Allen was the first to reply and said she was "down" for the idea. Ware saw the interaction and agreed, writing "snap."

Their tweets would quickly catch the attention of many and have gathered hundreds of likes and plenty of replies since.

"It would be the most powerful thing ever it's what we deserve," the fan replied.

"This is truly what we need to save 2021," another person shared.

"Oh my god the power," remarked a third account.

"Omg stop I can see it now Glastonbury 2022 @JessieWare on the other stage about 6pm bringing @lilyallen out as her special guest and all the gays fainting only coming around after being given a quick sniff of their poppers just in time for Soul Control," a fourth admirer wrote passionately, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

Getty Images | Julien M. Hekimian

Last year, Ware released her album, What's Your Pleasure?, and announced on Twitter last week that she is planning on releasing a deluxe version with more tracks.

"There's gonna be a deluxe. I have listened to your calls (demands) and I'm trying to get this sh*t together as quick as possible for you," the "Say You Love Me" hitmaker said.

The 36-year-old didn't reveal too much about the upcoming release and hasn't discussed whether the added material will be remixes of the original tracks that contain features or brand new songs.

Getty Images | Pascal Le Segretain

Allen's last album, No Shame, dropped in 2018 and became her fourth Top 10 album in the U.K. and Australia.

The BRIT Award winner has been open about making a new LP but has yet to release anything taken from it. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she told her 1.2 million Instagram followers that she had spent the past two years making the record.

Allen, who is now an independent artist, revealed one of the reasons she has yet to release the album is because she makes most of her money from touring and isn't able to promote the record with live shows due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The collaboration between Allen and Ware has the potential to be on either of their upcoming records. One thing that is clear, their fans are totally here for it.