January 12, 2021
'The Masked Singer UK' Spoilers: Viewers Think That Sausage Is Louisa Johnson
celebrities
Fabio Magnocavallo

Saturday night's episode of the U.K. edition of The Masked Singer saw another celebrity get unmasked. However, Sausage, who remains in the competition, is the one that viewers are trying extra hard to figure out. The panelists — Davina McCall, Rita Ora, Mo Gilligan, and Jonathan Ross — have continued to change their guesses and don't always seem completely certain with their choices.

Sausage remains a popular contestant because they are an incredible vocalist with some pipes.

For their debut performance, they sang Rag'n'Bone Man's "Skin" and wowed the studio audience with their voice. Despite the funny costume, they appear to be a female who is no joke. Their soulful voice is quite distinctive, but not unique enough for the panel to believe they know who it is.

During the latest episode, Sausage took to the stage and sung her heart out to Jennifer Hudson's iconic "And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going." Gilligan, called the performance "epic" while McCall said it was "outrageous," in a good way.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, their first clue package described themselves as a girly-girl who loves getting glammed-up, has a strong connection to the beach and the coast, and said their performances are something of a balancing act.

The panel first guessed a number of singers — Billie Piper, Ella Henderson, and Meghan Trainor — as well as TV presenter Maya Jama.

This week, Sausage revealed they don't mind speaking their mind and following their own path. They don't need a glam party and are very happy with "a couple of beers and a bag of potato snacks." They also stated they love a bit of DIY. Their latest clue package can be watched on YouTube.

The panel switched up their guesses again — Sheridan Smith, Stacey Dooley, AJ Odudu, Kirsty Alsop, and Jennifer Hudson herself.

Sausage was asked to tell two lies and one truth about themselves, leaving everyone guessing which one was true.

They said the following — Their hair color is certified by law, someone once said they look like a pop star, they sound like a pop star, and they are a pop star, and they owe their career to a horse.

While lots of celebrity names have been thrown into the mix, fans on social media believe Sausage is someone who hasn't been said yet, Louisa Johnson.

"rewatching masked singer and i think sausage is louisa johnson now. change my mind constantly," one user tweeted.

"listening again i now believe sausage could be @louisa," another person shared in a tweet.

"Can everyone please stop saying Sausage from #TheMaskedSingerUK is Stacey Solomon. It's clearly Louisa Johnson - would recognise that voice anywhere!! X," remarked a third account on Twitter.

Johnson rose to fame after winning The X Factor in the U.K, which means the "I look like a pop star, I sound like a pop star, and I am a pop star," might be the true statement. The "So Good" hitmaker is not only a powerhouse vocalist but would also be considered a "girly girl."

Sausage has yet to be unmasked meaning viewers will have to keep watching to find out if Johnson is the one singing underneath the costume.

