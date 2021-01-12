Gwen Stefani, 51, Rocks Blue Hair, Fur Bra & PVC Skirt When Recreating '90s MTV VMAs Red Carpet Look

Gwen Stefani took to Instagram to give fans another update. The three-time Grammy Award winner recently dropped the music video for her new single, "Let Me Reintroduce Myself," which saw her recreate some of her most iconic outfits from throughout the years. One of which was her bold award show look from the late '90s.

In the first shot, the "What You Waiting For?" hitmaker attached the throwback pic she decided to replicate. Stefani stunned in a furry blue bra that featured jewels embroidered on the thin straps. She teamed the attire with a black skirt and rocked what looked to be a henna tattoo on her left arm. Stefani placed a little jewel at the top of her chest and around her eyebrows. The singer was always known for her platinum blond hair but opted for blue locks in space buns.

Stefani was captured from the waist-up on the red carpet in front of a clear sky. She gazed over her shoulder to the left and looked like a star.

In the next slide, Stefani showed off her recreation of the look over 20 years later. Along with the furry blue bra and hair to match, she wore a different skirt of the same color that was made out of PVC material. She applied the jewels above her eyebrows again and accessorized herself with necklaces, one featured a pendant that said "Shefani."

The mom-of-three defied age and looked phenomenal. She crossed one arm across her body and raised one hand underneath her chin. Stefani tilted her head to the side and sported a mouth-open expression directly at the camera lens.

According to Who What Wear , Stefani attended the 1998 MTV Music Video Awards in this ensemble with her chart-topping band No Doubt and made their best-dressed list.

When discussing her previous fashion choices with Vogue, Stefani explained the blue hair was a paste that was rubbed into her locks. She had just got home from tour and admitted the clothing, along with the paste, was free stuff she was given after getting famous.

Stefani's post made quite the impact on her 11 million Instagram followers, racking up more than 242,000 likes and over 2,110 comments in the span of one day.

"This is the greatest thing that's ever happened omg," one user wrote.

"Omg! You aged backwards! Coolest woman ever!" another person shared.

"I have ALWAYS loved this!! Such a leader for us teenagers in the 90s!! Thank you!!!!" remarked a third fan.

"You look so much happier and even more amazing now," a fourth admirer commented.