Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

Instagram Models

Sara Underwood Sizzles In Shorts That Barely Cover Her Shapely Booty

Instagram Models

Kara Del Toro Flaunts Her Buxom Curves, Shares Decision To Accentuate Curves

January 11, 2021
Pamela Anderson, 53, Tugs On Bottoms While Flaunting Insane Body In Tiny Bikini In Stunning Monochromatic Shot
nsfw
Tracey Johnson

Pamela Anderson set her social media feed on fire with her latest offering. The Baywatch star looked incredible in a monochromatic photo in which she flaunted her insane physique in some skimpy swimwear.

The 53-year-old took to Instagram in the final hours of Sunday evening to post a bikini snap. In her caption, she sent a reminder to listen to the trees. Pamela, who's a well-known environmental rights activist, recently highlighted the plight of animals and nature in a passionate social media post. It seemed as if the blond bombshell was again doing her bit to save the planet.

Pamela rocked a two-piece swimsuit which clung to her gorgeous frame. It had triangular cups on the top which molded to her assets. The light-colored top had a snug fit and exposed a hint of her cleavage. On her lower half, she sported matching bottoms in a classic high cut. She flaunted her toned hips and thighs in the bottoms which sat low on her lips.

The bikini exposed her taut midriff, much to the delight of her fans. She showed off her trim waist, emphasizing her famous hourglass proportions.

Pamela styled her glossy tresses in a casual style. She let her mane cascade down her shoulders and back, while flyaway wisps framed her face.

Her only visible jewelry was a belly chain. The delicate accessory was draped across her midsection, drawing even more attention to her abs.

The model and actress took to the outdoors for the snap. In the background, a gnarly tree stood in a mess of fallen leaves. Moss and lichen added a furry texture to the tree trunk, giving it an aged appearance. A large striped cushion provided a comfy spot for the celebrity to crash on.

Pamela posed by stretching out next to the tree, resting her head in the crook of her elbow. She crossed her thighs, placing one knee over the other, creating sharp angles and shadows in the pic. The icon then gazed at the lens, with her lips slightly parted. She tilted her chin and narrowed her eyes, while tugging at her bikini bottoms for a provocative snap.

The photo cranked up the heat on her feed. It has already accumulated over 12,000 likes since it went live as her fans showed their appreciation.

Pamela recently shared another sultry image to her feed. She rocked a gauzy white wrap and stared into the distance. Pamela swept her hair to one side and oozed seductive vibes. That photo racked up over 17,000 likes since she shared it a couple of days ago.

Latest Headlines

Bill Gates Says Donald Trump Should 'Probably' Be Allowed Back On Social Media

February 18, 2021

Frida Aasen Smolders As She Goes Braless Under Open Blazer

February 18, 2021

Niece Waidhofer Flashes Bare Backside In Booty-Less Jeans

February 18, 2021

Sarah Ferguson Quips 'I'm A Granny' After Daughter Eugenie Gives Birth To A Baby Boy

February 18, 2021

Joe Biden Is Lying About His Authority Over Student Loan Debt, Former Congressional Candidate Says

February 18, 2021

Kara Del Toro Flaunts Her Buxom Curves, Shares Decision To Accentuate Curves

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.