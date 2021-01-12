Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

Instagram Models

Sara Underwood Sizzles In Shorts That Barely Cover Her Shapely Booty

Instagram Models

Kelsie Jean Smeby Sizzles In A Thong Bikini With Chains: 'Think It Into Existence'

January 12, 2021
Bikini-Clad Hailey Baldwin Cuddles Up To Shirtless Justin Bieber In Sweet Black-And-White Snap
nsfw
Naomi Kennedy

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have been enjoying some quality time together while vacationing in Hawaii, per The Daily Mail. The "Changes" singer took to his Instagram account on Sunday to share a few snaps from the trip, one of which has many of his 157 million followers swooning.

The black-and-white image was one of several that hit Justin's feed on January 10 and captured a sweet moment between the couple as they relaxed outside. The pair were seen sitting on top of a long lounge chair in the sand, with the model cuddling up to her hubby's torso as he threw up a peace sign toward the camera.

They appeared to have been spending some time by the beach, as the lovebirds were both clad in swimsuits when the image was captured. Hailey sported a dark-colored bikini for the day -- one that did nothing but favors of her killer curves.

The two-piece included a skimpy top with spaghetti straps that showed off her toned back, shoulders, and arms as she embraced her husband of two years. It had tiny triangle cups that teased a glimpse of sideboob, as well as a thin band that wrapped tightly around her ribcage and accentuated her slender frame.

On her lower half, the blond beauty sported a pair of cheeky bikini bottoms that showed off her pert derriere. Their high-cut design also offered a glimpse of the catwalk queen's shapely thighs, while its thick waistband helped draw attention to her flat tummy and abs.

Meanwhile, Justin went casual in light-colored swim trunks that hit above his knees. He opted to go shirtless as well, revealing his tattoo-covered chest, and wrapped a fluffy towel around her shoulders as he lounged. He also wore a snapback baseball cap and a pendant necklace.

Fans seemed thrilled by the loved-up display between the young couple, awarding the post more than 3.2 million likes after eight hours of going live. Thousands hit up the comments section as well to express their admiration for the stars.

"You guys are so cutes," one person wrote.

"Too adorable," quipped another fan.

"I LOVE YOU COUPLE GOALS," a third follower gushed.

"Perfect," added a fourth admirer.

According to The Daily Mail, the Biebers ventured to Hawaii to visit Justin's pal Joe Termini, his wife Keila Montez, and their newborn son, who live in Honolulu. While there, the pair enjoyed hiking, snorkeling, and plenty of beach time in between relaxing at their tropical abode.

Latest Headlines

Niece Waidhofer Flashes Bare Backside In Booty-Less Jeans

February 18, 2021

Sarah Ferguson Quips 'I'm A Granny' After Daughter Eugenie Gives Birth To A Baby Boy

February 18, 2021

Joe Biden Is Lying About His Authority Over Student Loan Debt, Former Congressional Candidate Says

February 18, 2021

Kara Del Toro Flaunts Her Buxom Curves, Shares Decision To Accentuate Curves

February 18, 2021

Mitt Romney Urges Republicans To Affirm Joe Biden Won Legitimately

February 18, 2021

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.