January 12, 2021
WWE's Chelsea Green Rocks Thong Bikini & Kneels In The Sand In Latest Sultry Beach Pic
nsfw
Kieran Fisher

WWE superstar Chelsea Green took to Instagram over the weekend and shared a tantalizing snap with her 572,000 followers, much to their delight. The brunette bombshell was also happy with how the picture turned out, revealing that it was her favorite photo of herself to date -- until the next one comes along anyway.

The image depicted the Friday Night SmackDown superstar on her knees, posing in the sand with a sensual expression her face. She was pictured in front of a beautiful backdrop that featured red clouds, sand, sky, and the ocean, which complemented the mysterious and attractive nature of the pic perfectly. However, it was Green and her attire that captured most of the attention.

For the sexy snap, Green wore a figure-flaunting white-and-red thong bikini that accentuated her sun-kissed legs and toned abs. The wrestler didn't wear anything else, with the exception of the sand that covered her left foot. Green's wavy brown hair also looked wet at the time, suggesting that she'd gone for a swim in the nearby water at some point before the picture was taken.

The upload went down a treat with Green's followers as well. Over 15,000 of her followers on the image-sharing platform hit the like button. Many of her admirers also flocked to the comments section to give the wrestler a compliment and share their appreciation for the post.

Bea Priestley -- a fellow wrestler who most American fans will likely remember from her brief tenure in AEW -- made an appearance via her Instagram and gushed over Green.

"How are you a real person," Priestley wrote, followed by a smiley face and fire emoji for extra emphasis.

This picture is [fire]! Now, a shot with the SMACKDOWN Women's Championship on your shoulder/around your waist would be [fire]," wrote a second Instagrammer.

"My queen is back," wrote a third Instagram user.

Green has delighted her fans with a variety of sultry bikini snaps in recent times. As The Inquisitr pointed out, she visited the beach last week and sported a tiny bikini and leather jacket get-up for the occasion. The Friday Night SmackDown bombshell also joked about having to spend the winter season in a sunny location.

The 29-year-old is currently out of action due to an injury, which she picked up back in November. However, as Essentially Sports pointed out, she's teased her long-awaited return in the coming weeks. The Royal Rumble is just around the corner, which is the ideal pay-per-view for surprise comebacks.

