January 12, 2021
Victoria's Secret Model Frida Aasen Flaunts Perky Booty In A Blue Bikini While Climbing The Stairs Of A Yacht
Instagram Models
Naomi Kennedy

Frida Aasen slipped into a sexy swimsuit over the weekend to enjoy a relaxing day out on a yacht. The Victoria's Secret model captivated the attention of her adoring fans with a snap from the excursion, which she shared to her Instagram page on Sunday afternoon.

In the January 10 update, Frida was seen standing on the staircase of a luxurious yacht. Her back was to the camera, as she appeared to be ascending the steps as the moment was captured, treating her 740,000 followers to a full-length look at her bodacious backside. The sky above her was slightly cloudly, though a stream of sunlight was still able to peek through to light up the scene.

The Norwegian hottie slipped into a bright turquoise bikini for her day out on the water that did nothing but favors for her tall and slender frame. The two-piece included a pair of daringly cheeky bottoms that left her perky booty almost completely exposed, likely sending a few pulses racing along the way. Fans were also treated to a peek at the catwalk queen's long, lean legs and curvy hips in the steamy snap. Meanwhile, its thick waistband fit snugly around her hips, accentuating her tiny waist and hourglass silhouette.

Frida's bikini top was just barely visible in the shot, though it wasn't hard to tell that the piece boasted a risque design itself. It appeared to have a halter cut with thin stringy straps that looped around her neck and ribcage. Her long blond locks were slicked back to her head and cascaded down her back in a damp, string fashion, though fans were still able to see her toned arms, shoulders, and back.

She also looped a gold watch around one of her wrists, giving her barely there look a hint of bling.

The bootylicious snap proved to be wildly popular, amassing over 26 likes after just 10 hours of hitting Frida's feed. Hundreds hit up the comments section of the post as well to compliment the star.

"Wow girl," one person wrote, adding a single flame emoji to the end of her comment.

"Goals," quipped another fan.

"You are very sexy girl!!!!" a third follower remarked.

"Beautiful body," added a fourth admirer.

Frida seems to impress her online audience no matter what she wears in her Instagram posts. In another recent update, the model flaunted her flawless physique in a set of sky blue activewear that clung to her curves in all of the right ways. The sporty look proved to be another hit, earning over 21,000 likes and 133 comments to date.

