NBA Rumors: CJ McCollum & Robert Covington Could Be Headed To Warriors For Package Centered On Draymond Green

The Golden State Warriors entered the 2020-21 NBA season with the hope of reclaiming their throne and reviving their dynasty. However, with Klay Thompson set to be on the sideline for a long period of time due to injury, some have doubts if it's still possible for the Warriors to return to the top this year. If they are serious about dominating the loaded Western Conference and winning the NBA championship, Golden State should strongly consider making major roster upgrades before the 2021 trade deadline.

In a recent article, Eddie Bitar of Fadeaway World came up with a blockbuster trade idea that would enable the Warriors to acquire CJ McCollum and Robert Covington from the Portland Trail Blazers. In the proposed scenario, Golden State would be sending Draymond Green and Kelly Oubre Jr. to Portland in exchange for a package that includes McCollum, Covington, Anfernee Simons, and two future first-round picks.

This would undeniably be a dream blockbuster deal for the Warriors before the 2021 trade deadline. Though it would cost one of their core players in Green, it would be a no-brainer for Warriors general manager Bob Myers to immediately pull the trigger on such a trade. They wouldn't only be acquiring an All-Star caliber shooting guard in McCollum but also a three-and-D wingman in Covington.

"If the Warriors acquire McCollum, they will have 3 guys capable of going off at once next year. For this year, McCollum immediately replaces Thompson's scoring. McCollum is averaging 26.8 PPG on 45.5% shooting this season, which far surpasses any scoring output Klay managed in a single season. While McCollum isn't as good as Klay defensively, he will be a blessing for Stephen Curry who is seeing double and triple teams every night this season. Not to mention, Robert Covington is one of the best 3-and-D players in the league. Losing Draymond Green hurts, but they are getting Covington who can replace his defense and an immediate replacement for Klay Thompson."

Getty Images | Steph Chambers

McCollum would be an incredible acquisition for the Warriors, giving them a player who's capable of filling the huge hole that Thompson left on the offensive end of the floor. He would provide them with a very reliable second scoring option and an elite three-point shooter who could excel with or without the ball in his hands. This season, he's averaging 27.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 1.7 steals while shooting 47.1 percent from the field and 44.4 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

If McCollum and Covington mesh well with Curry, James Wiseman, and Andrew Wiggins, the Warriors would have a realistic chance of contending with Western Conference powerhouse teams like the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers in a best-of-seven series.

However, the proposed deal makes no sense at all for the Trail Blazers. Unlike McCollum who is establishing an impressive performance in Portland, both Green and Oubre Jr. are noticeably struggling and have been huge disappointments this season for Golden State. If they are determined to acquire the All-Star shooting guard, the Warriors should be prepared to part with some of their precious assets like Wiseman and the Minnesota Timberwolves' 2021 first-round pick.