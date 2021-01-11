Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

Instagram Models

Kara Del Toro Flaunts Her Buxom Curves, Shares Decision To Accentuate Curves

Instagram Models

Sara Underwood Sizzles In Shorts That Barely Cover Her Shapely Booty

January 11, 2021
NBA Rumors: CJ McCollum & Robert Covington Could Be Headed To Warriors For Package Centered On Draymond Green
Basketball
JB Baruelo

The Golden State Warriors entered the 2020-21 NBA season with the hope of reclaiming their throne and reviving their dynasty. However, with Klay Thompson set to be on the sideline for a long period of time due to injury, some have doubts if it's still possible for the Warriors to return to the top this year. If they are serious about dominating the loaded Western Conference and winning the NBA championship, Golden State should strongly consider making major roster upgrades before the 2021 trade deadline.

In a recent article, Eddie Bitar of Fadeaway World came up with a blockbuster trade idea that would enable the Warriors to acquire CJ McCollum and Robert Covington from the Portland Trail Blazers. In the proposed scenario, Golden State would be sending Draymond Green and Kelly Oubre Jr. to Portland in exchange for a package that includes McCollum, Covington, Anfernee Simons, and two future first-round picks.

This would undeniably be a dream blockbuster deal for the Warriors before the 2021 trade deadline. Though it would cost one of their core players in Green, it would be a no-brainer for Warriors general manager Bob Myers to immediately pull the trigger on such a trade. They wouldn't only be acquiring an All-Star caliber shooting guard in McCollum but also a three-and-D wingman in Covington.

"If the Warriors acquire McCollum, they will have 3 guys capable of going off at once next year. For this year, McCollum immediately replaces Thompson's scoring. McCollum is averaging 26.8 PPG on 45.5% shooting this season, which far surpasses any scoring output Klay managed in a single season. While McCollum isn't as good as Klay defensively, he will be a blessing for Stephen Curry who is seeing double and triple teams every night this season. Not to mention, Robert Covington is one of the best 3-and-D players in the league. Losing Draymond Green hurts, but they are getting Covington who can replace his defense and an immediate replacement for Klay Thompson."

CJ McCollum #3 and Robert Covington #23 of the Portland Trail Blazers react after a basket against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second quarter at Moda Center on January 07, 2021 in Portland, Oregon.
Getty Images | Steph Chambers

McCollum would be an incredible acquisition for the Warriors, giving them a player who's capable of filling the huge hole that Thompson left on the offensive end of the floor. He would provide them with a very reliable second scoring option and an elite three-point shooter who could excel with or without the ball in his hands. This season, he's averaging 27.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 1.7 steals while shooting 47.1 percent from the field and 44.4 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

If McCollum and Covington mesh well with Curry, James Wiseman, and Andrew Wiggins, the Warriors would have a realistic chance of contending with Western Conference powerhouse teams like the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers in a best-of-seven series.

However, the proposed deal makes no sense at all for the Trail Blazers. Unlike McCollum who is establishing an impressive performance in Portland, both Green and Oubre Jr. are noticeably struggling and have been huge disappointments this season for Golden State. If they are determined to acquire the All-Star shooting guard, the Warriors should be prepared to part with some of their precious assets like Wiseman and the Minnesota Timberwolves' 2021 first-round pick.

Latest Headlines

Bill Gates Says Donald Trump Should 'Probably' Be Allowed Back On Social Media

February 18, 2021

Frida Aasen Smolders As She Goes Braless Under Open Blazer

February 18, 2021

Niece Waidhofer Flashes Bare Backside In Booty-Less Jeans

February 18, 2021

Sarah Ferguson Quips 'I'm A Granny' After Daughter Eugenie Gives Birth To A Baby Boy

February 18, 2021

Joe Biden Is Lying About His Authority Over Student Loan Debt, Former Congressional Candidate Says

February 18, 2021

Kara Del Toro Flaunts Her Buxom Curves, Shares Decision To Accentuate Curves

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.