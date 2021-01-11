Brit Manuela Flaunts Chiseled Figure In Tiny Black Top And Matching Skintight Leggings

Instagram influencer Brit Manuela sent hearts racing on Sunday, January 10, when she shared some sizzling new photos of herself in a flattering outfit.

The 26-year-old model was captured in a snow-covered park in Lake Minnetonka, Minnesota for the seven-slide series, according to the post's geotag. She struck a variety of poses that displayed her figure from different angles.

She stood with the back of her body facing the camera as she propped her booty out in the first three slides. The fourth image displayed the front of her physique as she leaned forward, revealing some of her cleavage. She also gave a wide smile while throwing her arms back. She posed from her left side in the fifth frame, highlighting her curvy form, and showcased her front again in the sixth and seventh snapshots.

Her long brunette locks were styled in a single French braid that cascaded down her back. She sported her nails short and natural.

Brit rocked a scanty black workout ensemble from My Protein, an online fitness-wear and health supplement company. Her sports bra featured two thin straps that went over her shoulders and criss-crossed down her back with a low-cut neckline that revealed a bit of her cleavage. The garment's cropped body also called attention to her sculpted midsection. She teamed the number with high-waisted leggings that tightly hugged her curves, specifically her hips, pert booty, and thighs. She finished the look with white sneakers and ankle-high socks, and accessorized with a gold necklace.

In the post's caption, she promoted My Protein U.S. and My Protein U.K., tagging both of their Instagram handles. She also provided users with a discount code for the multi-national-national company's products.

The eye-catching photo set quickly gathered a large amount of support from social media users, accumulating more than 12,000 likes within an hour after going live. Additionally, more than 420 fans expressed their adulation for the model's form, beauty and outfit in the comments section.

"Beautiful little snow bunny," one Instagram user commented, following up with a single bunny emoji.

"Obsessed with you girl," a second fan added, inundating their comment with several fire symbols.

"Love this outfit," a third admirer remarked, adding numerous black heart emoji.

"Okay you look amazing, need your body omg," a fourth individual proclaimed.

The bombshell has wowed her social media fans with stunning content on more than one occasion this week. Two nights ago, she shared an update that featured her in multiple scanty swimsuits. That post has received more than 82,000 likes to date.