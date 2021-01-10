Isabella Buscemi Shows Off Killer Curves In Scanty Vibrant Bikini For Sizzling Bang Energy Video

Internet sensation Isabella Buscemi teased her 2.5 million Instagram followers once more on Sunday, January 10, when she shared a sizzling new video of her bikini-clad self.

The 22-year-old was recorded outdoors while on a lush property for the footage, which was paired with upbeat house music. She stood out the most as she switched between a number of sexy poses that showed off her killer curves.

In the beginning of the clip, she sat on her shins on a white daybed with the front of her body facing the camera as she caressed her figure. She then adjusted her locks and enjoyed a Bang Energy drink. She was also captured popping her derrière out, dancing sexily, tugging on her bottoms, grabbing on her chest, and flipping her hair back.

She alternated between smiling and pouting throughout the clip, exuding both flirty and sultry vibes. Her long highlighted blond hair was parted slightly off-center and styled in large waves that added a touch of glamour to her overall appearance. She rocked her nails short with a bold black polish.

The model showed off her form in a vibrant bathing suit from MegLiz Swimwear, an online-based swimsuit company. Her orange bikini top featured yellow detailing and two thin strings that tied around her neck and back. The garment's tiny triangle-shaped cups, which were bridged by one thin strap, gave way to a massive view of her cleavage and underboob.

She teamed the top with a pair of matching thong bottoms that also provided minimal coverage, drawing the eye to her hips, booty, and slim core.

She accessorized the look with her nameplate necklace and a navel piercing.

In the post's caption, she promoted Bang Energy and MegLiz Swimwear, tagging both of their Instagram handles.

The jaw-dropping video went live just one hour ago and has already amassed more than 16,000 views and over 6,000 likes. Furthermore, nearly 700 fans verbalized their admiration for Isabella, her body, her bikini, and her looks in the comments section.

"Yes love this," one user wrote, following their words with a series of smiley-face and orange heart emoji.

"Wow, how beautiful you look sweetheart," added a second fan in Spanish, per Google Translate.

"Impressed! What a wonderful woman you are," a third admirer praised, adding several orange symbols to their message.

"Can you say scrumptious," proclaimed a fourth individual.

Isabella has shared plenty of smoking-hot content with her followers this week. On Saturday, she shared a racy image in which she sported a scanty blue-lace lingerie set while atop a large bed. That post has received more than 40,000 likes so far.