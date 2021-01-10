Trending Stories
January 10, 2021
Jessika Gotti Rocks A Miami Heat Jersey & Sexy Red Panties: 'Sunday Funday'
Instagram Models
Amanda Lynne

Jessika Gotti was scantily clad for her latest Instagram post on Sunday. The blond model brought some heat to her grid as she showed off her killer curves in a barely there ensemble.

In the sexy shot, Jessika looked like a total smokeshow as she opted to wear a red Miami Heat jersey. The garment showed off her toned arms and shoulders as it rested over her busty chest.

She also wore a pair of matching red panties. The lingerie was pulled up high over her narrow hips and accentuated her muscular legs and thigh gap. Her flat tummy and toned abs were also exposed as she lifted the jersey to showcase her petite figure. She accessorized the look with layered gold chains around her neck.

Jessika stood in a bedroom with her legs apart. She tugged at her top while leaning forward slightly. Her head was tilted to the side as she gave the camera a flirty smile.

In the background, an unmade bed was visible. A wooden shelf and a television could also be seen. Jessika revealed that she was having a fun Sunday in the caption.

She pulled back her long blond hair, securing it away from her face in a classic ponytail that sat on top of her head. She styled her locks in sleek, straight strands that spilled over her shoulder.

Jessika has amassed more than 743,000 followers on the social media platform. Many of those fans didn't hesitate to share their love for the post by clicking the like button more than 5,500 times in just 15 hours. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to show their support with over 150 remarks about the snap.

"Perfect body," one follower wrote.

"You definitely bring the Heat," declared a second fan.

"Stunning as always," a third user gushed.

"Well that's a slam dunk fo sho," quipped a fourth admirer.

Jessika is no stranger to showing off her incredible physique in her online photos. She is often seen stepping in front of the camera while wearing scanty lingerie, skimpy bathing suits, skintight tops, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently impressed her followers once again when she opted to celebrate her birthday in a black lace bra and matching panties. She held a chocolate cake in her hand as she commemorated the special occasion. To date, that upload has raked in more than 6,300 likes and over 220 comments.

