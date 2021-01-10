Khloe Kardashian Rocks Animal Print 'Head To Toe'

Khloe Kardashian modeled her clothing line Good American on Sunday in a video post where she struck a sexy pose, revealing plenty of skin.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posed while lying on her hip, leaning her weight on one arm and bending one leg as she stretched the other out to the side. The pose revealed her long dark manicure that complemented her outfit.

Khloe wore a sexy animal print bralette that exposed a generous amount of cleavage. She paired it with skintight high-waisted leggings in the same material that hugged her fit curves and showcased her flat tummy and slender waist. A matching puffy coat with a black silky lining hung off her toned shoulders. She completed the ensemble with pointy toe, black lace-up boots with a skinny high heel.

For accessories, Khloe wore a pair of large gold earrings that dangled above her shoulders. She styled her long brunette hair by slicking it back in a center part. She had a thick braid hanging over her shoulder, falling inside the open jacket. Khloe used a filter to create old-school television static in various colors across the still photo, which occasionally distorted her face and body. She stared straight into the camera and her full lips were slightly open in a pleasant look.

The new post received a lot of attention, wracking up over 215,000 views in just 15 minutes. At least 50,000 users hit the like button and nearly 1,000 took the time to leave her a comment.

"Okay, you are so amazing. You are my favorite person in the world. You look smoking hot, KoKo," gushed one devotee who used flames to finish their message.

"Yes, queen! Slay! You are absolutely gorgeous. I'm so proud of you, girl," a second fan wrote, adding heart-eye, heart-kiss, and heart-blush emoji to their words.

"OMG! Wow! You seriously are completely perfect. Absolute goals. You are really gorgeous. Just stunning as always, Khloe. I love this," declared a third follower, including roses, red lips, and hearts with their comment.

"You are so gorgeous. Good American is the best clothing, too! QUEEN! Pop off. You're the hottest Kardashian these days," a fourth wrote, along with several pink tongues.

Khloe provides regular updates to her social media with various posts promoting her and her family's brands and television shows, along with other paid advertisements and looks at her daily life. The Inquisitr previously reported that she recently shared a video of herself and her daughter, True, donating toys.