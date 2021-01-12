Trending Stories
January 12, 2021
Ex-Victoria's Secret Model Izabel Goulart Turns Around To Show Off Back Of Skimpy Thong: 'Beach Ready'
nsfw
Treva Bowdoin

Izabel Goulart looked radiant and more than ready to enjoy a day at the beach in a video that she posted to Instagram on Sunday. The former Victoria's Secret Angel wasn't outside basking in the sun just yet, but she gave off her own warm glow indoors while rocking a revealing swimsuit.

Izabel, 36, wore a charcoal-colored string bikini that spotlighted her sylphlike figure. Her top had cordlike shoulder straps in lieu of halter ties. She wore the piece's triangle cups spaced wide apart to show off her sun-kissed décolletage and perky chest. When viewed from the front, her bottoms featured a low panel with a fixed design. The piece's two upper corners curved up where they were attached to the side ties. The Brazilian model had tugged the knotted bows up high, which accentuated the swells of her slender hips.

Izabel gave her look a classic touch with the addition of a Panama hat. Her chestnut curls tumbled down from underneath its wide brim. She had arranged her tresses so that the right side formed a lustrous curtain over the corresponding shoulder. She further accessorized with a pair of dark sunglasses with geometric frames.

Her bling included sizable gold hoop earrings, a few rings, a beaded bracelet, and a cuff bangle. A dainty gold belly chain circled her hips at their widest point.

Izabel's skin was a deep bronze color, and it glistened as if it were slathered with oil. She filmed herself using her phone and a mirror inside what appeared to be a luxurious, spacious bathroom.

She got up on her toes and demonstrated a perfect runway walk for a few steps as she approached the mirror. She then stopped and turned, crossing her legs at the calves in the process. This move showed off her flat stomach from a different angle. It also revealed that her bottoms had a thong back, which gave her viewers a good look at her peachy booty.

Pale tan lines from a different thong bikini were visible on the model's backside. They also made an appearance in a recent video that showed her strutting her stuff on a beach.

The musical accompaniment that Izabel chose for her latest upload was the song "Dákiti" by Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez.

Her followers couldn't stop gushing over her hot bod and her beauty.

"Best body in the business!" wrote one fan in the comments section.

"What does it feel like to be a goddess IZA," another asked.

"In my next life, Lawd, please reincarnate me with that body," read a third message.

