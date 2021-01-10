Allana Booth Showcases Major Underboob And Flawless Figure In Tiny Bikini

Australian bombshell Allana Booth stunned thousands of Instagram users on Sunday, January 10, when she shared some smoking-hot new images of herself clad in a bikini.

The 26-year-old internet sensation was captured indoors for the two-photo slideshow as she struck a number of sexy poses in front of large white panel doors. In the first image, Allana posed from her left side as she bent her left leg and popped her backside out to flaunt her curves. She tugged on her bottoms with both hands and gave the camera a sultry expression as she directed her gaze towards it. The second photo displayed the front of her figure as she stood with one leg in front of the other and both hands on her waist. She smirked in this shot as she stared into the lens once more, emitting a flirtatious energy.

She parted her long brunette locks in the middle and seemingly pulled back into a bun as some side pieces fell around her temples, framing her face. She rocked her nails short and natural.

Allana showcased her enviable body in the Ethla bikini from Two Wolves Swimwear, an Australian-based swimsuit company she co-founded with her sister, Bianca Booth. Her top, which featured a sea-inspired print, was designed with thin strings that tied around her neck and back, and tiny cups that could barely contain her assets as they revealed a great deal of cleavage and sideboob. She teamed the number with matching high-rise thong bottoms that drew the eye to her slim core. The scantily cut briefs also accentuated her booty and curvy hips.

Allana finished the beachside look with a white semi-sheer cover-up that hung off her arms. She also added some glitz to her outfit by rocking a gold necklace.

In the post's caption, she tagged Two Wolves Swimwear's Instagram handle.

The gorgeous photos quickly became a smash hit with social media users, amassing more than 4,000 likes in just two hours. Dozens of admirers also took to the comments section to vocalize their support for the model, her form, her good looks, and her bathing suit.

"Iconic body," one individual wrote, filling their compliment with a number of fire emoji.

"Heavenly beauty," chimed in another admirer, following their words with a string of red heart symbols.

"Amazing babe, as usual," a third fan asserted, adding three heart-eye emoji to their message.

"You are fire," proclaimed a fourth user.

Some users simply shared only emoji to convey their kind thoughts.