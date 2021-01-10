Larsa Pippen, 46, Sizzles In Sheer Top: 'Sunday's Are The Best'

Larsa Pippen showed off a sexy casual look on Sunday while wearing clothing from the brand Pretty Little Thing. Her 2 million Instagram followers appeared to enjoy the 46-year-old's effortlessly chic ensemble.

In the image, Larsa had some lazy Sunday vibes going while lounging on an oversized cream devan with gray and patterned throw pillows behind her. She wore a blue and off-white patterned sheer shirt with long sleeves that gave viewers a glimpse at her bra, which pushed up her ample cleavage. She paired the top with loose white joggers that had an elastic waistband and elastic around each ankle. The mother of four wore a pair of sneakers that matched the color of her top and pants. She pulled one leg up with her foot resting on the furniture and left the other one perched on the gray and black patterned rug.

Larsa stared straight into the camera with her full lips in a closed mouth smile. She had her long highlighted hair blown straight with shorter layers framing her face, tumbling down her back from a trendy center part.

In the caption, Larsa noted that she loved wearing her casual outfit from the well-known clothing brand. Her fans showed the ensemble a lot of love. At least 14,700 hit the like button, while more than 225 took a moment to leave an uplifting comment. Several of those who replied chose to use emoji to express themselves. Among the most widely used ones were the flame, hearts in various colors, and the red heart-eye.

"This look is so gorgeous. What a cute and relaxing outfit, Larsa. I love it," enthused a fan who added a simple smiley to their words.

"You are chilling in style, my love. This is absolutely awesome. Very beautiful," a second devotee declared, along with a pink double heart and sparkling emoji.

"You look so comfortable and hot all at the same time. How perfect!" gushed a third follower, including red lips and a rose with their message.

"My lady, you are the prettiest. You age like fine wine, babe, getting better and better with every single day that passes. You're perfect in every way," a fourth user wrote, adding a heart-kiss smiley for emphasis.

With her social media, Larsa regularly shares sexy photos of herself and occasionally offers a glimpse into her life and pictures of her four children with former NBA star Scottie Pippen. She recently enjoyed a girls' night while wearing tiny Daisy Dukes that showed off her toned legs, The Inquisitr reported.