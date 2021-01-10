Nancy Pelosi Should Be Arrested For Sedition For Attempting 'Military Coup,' Singer Claims

Philip Labonte, a self-described libertarian and singer of All That Remains, believes House Speaker Nancy Pelosi should be arrested for sedition for her attempt at a purported "military coup."

"The Speaker Of The House asked the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff to use military power to remove the Commander In Chief," he tweeted. "This is sedition. @SpeakerPelosi must be arrested."

The call came after Labonte tweeted about a recent piece from The New York Times that spotlighted Pelosi's attempt to pressure the Pentagon to prevent Donald Trump from ordering military action.

"Hey so Nancy Pelosi asked the military if they would stage a coup. They said 'no, we won't stage a military coup.' Reported by the NYT. But everyone is going to ignore it."

The article in question noted that Pelosi questioned Gen. Mark A. Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, about the courses of action available to strip the U.S. leader of his authority as commander in chief. Miller allegedly did not make any commitments, and The New York Times noted that it is against the Constitution to defy orders from the president unless he is removed via the 25th Amendment.

Col. Dave Butler, a spokesman for General Milley, claimed that the phone call was informational in nature.

"He answered her questions regarding the process of nuclear command authority," he said.

Nevertheless, The New York Times claimed that Defense Department officials did not take kindly to being asked to work outside of American law. The publication said such officials viewed the move as "more evidence of a broken political system." Officials also noted that removing Trump from the chain of command would be tantamount to a "military coup," as Labonte said.

Vice President Mike Pence has recently faced pressure to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove the U.S. leader and CNN reported a source close to him said he is not ruling out the possibility. Elsewhere, reporting suggested that Pence is not open to invoking the legislation to remove the head of state from the White House.

As The Inquisitr reported, progressive commentator Sam Seder recently suggested that the delayed deployment of the National Guard in response to the storming of the U.S. Capitol last week might have been due to the Department of Defense's hesitancy for the president to have authority over federal armed forces. Notably, reporting suggested that Pence was the one who helped mobilize the National Guard as Trump abandoned his duties. Other reports have suggested that the Pentagon placed limits on the federal armed forces ahead of the protests to minimize the use of force.