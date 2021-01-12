Trending Stories
January 12, 2021
Lyna Perez Gets Soaked And Sensual In A Bejeweled Thong Bikini
Instagram Models
Treva Bowdoin

Lyna Perez bedazzled her fans by getting wet and sultry in a teeny bejeweled bikini for a new video that was posted to her Instagram page on Sunday.

The Miami-based model appeared in a new promotional piece for Bang Energy that gave off major summer vibes while bringing plenty of heat to her faithful followers' IG feeds. Lyna has filmed numerous videos for the brand, and her expertise showed as she tantalized and teased her fans while using her surroundings.

The location of her shoot was a pool surrounded by palm trees and a wall of tall green shrubbery. Other decorative greenery was planted around the area, and there was plenty of lounge seating available. However, Lyna opted to get in the pool. The weather was clear and sunny, and she rocked skimpy attire that would allow her to tan a considerable amount of her bombshell body.

Her two-piece was black. It included a sliding string top with narrow triangle cups that covered little of her colossal chest. She spilled out of the sides and center of the piece, but her pneumatic cleavage held its round shape. She teamed the top with a black thong that featured tie sides. The front of her bottoms was embellished with glittering silver crystals.

Lyna initially stood on the steps leading down into the water. She ran one hand over the curves of her voluptuous booty and tossed her wavy brunette hair back while sensually staring at the camera. She then turned around to give her viewers a better look at her peachy backside.

Other shots showed her lying on her side and stomach, ensuring that her fans got to see her phenomenal figure from multiple angles. She also provocatively tugged on her bikini bottoms and poured handfuls of water on her legs before seductively running her hands over her glistening thighs.

Lyna's collection of scorching-hot shots soon accumulated over 22,000 likes, and her devotees left scores of compliments in the comments section.

"That water must be boiling now," wrote one fan.

"Can you even rate perfection. I don't think so," read one response to her request to rate her bikini.

"This girl annihilates me with her beauty. You're magical," added a third admirer.

"Love your posts and your smile," commented a fourth viewer.

Lyna also creates popular video content for TikTok, and it includes a lot more dancing than her Instagram uploads. In one recent share on the app, she rocked a pair of extremely tiny Daisy Dukes and vigorously shook her booty.

