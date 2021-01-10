Daisey O'Donnell Flaunts Sculpted Body & Perky Booty In Scanty Swimwear For New Beach Photo

Daisey O'Donnell served a killer look on Sunday, January 10, treating her 1 million Instagram followers to a sizzling new update. The English bombshell shared a snapshot that captured her soaking up the sun at the beach while sporting a scanty bathing suit that showed off her flawless figure.

Daisey was snapped at a beach in her barely there attire, enjoying the warm sunshine. According to the geotag, the racy photo was taken in Dubai, UAE.

In the saucy snap, the babe stood in the shallow part of the sea with her lower legs dipped in water. She posed with her left leg slightly raised backward and let her arms hang by her sides. She angled her upper body to face the camera and looked straight into the lens. The bright sunlight illuminated her sun-kissed complexion and curves.

The cloudless blue sky, the ocean, and the shoreline made up the background. Dubai's famous skyscrapers and a handful of beachgoers were also evident in the shot.

The hottie rocked an ultra-revealing white one-piece swimsuit. The upper part was similar to that of a cropped tank. It had thin straps that clung to her shoulders for support. The skintight garment hugged her body like a glove and was made of thin, stretchable fabric.

The lower half of the garment was identical to that of a bikini bottom. The waistband helped highlight her midsection and slender hips. It had high leg cuts that allowed her to showcase her round booty. The two sections had rings along their hems and extra fabric connected the whole suit. The light-colored monokini made her tanned skin pop.

Daisey opted to wear several accessories, including a watch, oversized hoop earrings, several rings, and sunglasses. She wore a silk bandana over her blond locks, which she styled straight.

In the caption, Daisey wrote something about her golden tresses and shared that her sunglasses came from a brand called Shadey Store. She also gave credit to her photographer, Laura Belcher.

Like most of her sexy posts, this recent addition proved to be a hit. The newest update amassed more than 15,300 likes and over 150 comments in less than a day. Many of her avid admirers dropped compliments and gushing messages in the comments section, while others chimed in with a string of emoji.

"Imagine looking like this. You have no down days. Truly beautiful and hot," one of her followers wrote.

"You are a vibe, girl! You look super fabulous no matter where you go," gushed another fan.

"You are living the life!! I aspire to be like you and your sister one day," a third admirer penned.