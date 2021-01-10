Angeline Varona Flaunts Incredible Curves In A Plunging Dress

Angeline Varona took to her Instagram page on Saturday, January 9, to tease her 2.8 million followers with a sultry new update. The Latina model posted a sexy picture of herself showcasing her assets in a plunging dress.

In the photo, Angeline was photographed inside her home in Florida. Most of her fans know that she recently moved into her new house and she has been taking lots of pics and stories from her crib ever since. In the snapshot, the hottie chose the living room as the photo's setting.

Angeline posed by standing in front of the sofa with her hip slightly popped to the side. She raised her left hand to the back of her head, possibly running her fingers through her hair. The babe let her right arm hang by her side as she looked straight into the camera with a seductive gaze. Her flawless skin appeared radiant.

Angeline rocked a sexy light pink dress that was made of creased cotton fabric. Notably, more of the outfit was seen in another post, which can be viewed here . It was revealed that the garment had double strings for its halter strap that clung to her neck for support. It also boasted a plunging neckline that allowed her to display her décolletage. The chest area was thick enough to cover her buxom curves, although the tight fit pushed her breasts inward, making her cleavage look prominent. The piece boasted elastic straps that hugged her toned midriff.

The clothing had an A-line cut and it was loose toward the bottom, with a hem length that reached her lower legs. The backless design displayed plenty of skin.

For the occasion, Angeline wore her highlighted brunette hair down in soft wavy curls that framed her face. She let the long strands cascade over her shoulders, the ends grazing her bust and waist. For the occasion, she opted to accessorize with stud earrings and a bangle.

In the caption, Angeline wrote something about what she thought of her attire. She also mentioned her brow artist.

Since going live, the share has received more than 107,000 likes and upward of 1,200 comments. Angeline's followers, including fellow influencers, dived into the comments section to drop compliments and praise. A lot of her admirers told her she looked hot, while some others wrote of their admiration for her beauty. Countless fans were left speechless and opted to use a trail of emoji to express themselves instead.

"You are extraordinarily beautiful," an admirer gushed.

"Somehow, you keep getting more and more gorgeous," echoed another fan.

"So stunning and sexy!" a third follower added.