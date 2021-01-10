Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

Celebrities

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

Instagram Models

Kara Del Toro Flaunts Her Buxom Curves, Shares Decision To Accentuate Curves

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

January 10, 2021
Angeline Varona Flaunts Incredible Curves In A Plunging Dress
Instagram Models
Alisan Duran

Angeline Varona took to her Instagram page on Saturday, January 9, to tease her 2.8 million followers with a sultry new update. The Latina model posted a sexy picture of herself showcasing her assets in a plunging dress.

In the photo, Angeline was photographed inside her home in Florida. Most of her fans know that she recently moved into her new house and she has been taking lots of pics and stories from her crib ever since. In the snapshot, the hottie chose the living room as the photo's setting.

Angeline posed by standing in front of the sofa with her hip slightly popped to the side. She raised her left hand to the back of her head, possibly running her fingers through her hair. The babe let her right arm hang by her side as she looked straight into the camera with a seductive gaze. Her flawless skin appeared radiant.

Angeline rocked a sexy light pink dress that was made of creased cotton fabric. Notably, more of the outfit was seen in another post, which can be viewed here. It was revealed that the garment had double strings for its halter strap that clung to her neck for support. It also boasted a plunging neckline that allowed her to display her décolletage. The chest area was thick enough to cover her buxom curves, although the tight fit pushed her breasts inward, making her cleavage look prominent. The piece boasted elastic straps that hugged her toned midriff.

The clothing had an A-line cut and it was loose toward the bottom, with a hem length that reached her lower legs. The backless design displayed plenty of skin.

For the occasion, Angeline wore her highlighted brunette hair down in soft wavy curls that framed her face. She let the long strands cascade over her shoulders, the ends grazing her bust and waist. For the occasion, she opted to accessorize with stud earrings and a bangle.

In the caption, Angeline wrote something about what she thought of her attire. She also mentioned her brow artist.

Since going live, the share has received more than 107,000 likes and upward of 1,200 comments. Angeline's followers, including fellow influencers, dived into the comments section to drop compliments and praise. A lot of her admirers told her she looked hot, while some others wrote of their admiration for her beauty. Countless fans were left speechless and opted to use a trail of emoji to express themselves instead.

"You are extraordinarily beautiful," an admirer gushed.

"Somehow, you keep getting more and more gorgeous," echoed another fan.

"So stunning and sexy!" a third follower added.

Latest Headlines

Lauren Dascalo Exposes Underboob In Teeny Tank & Thong Undies

February 18, 2021

Bill Gates Says Donald Trump Should 'Probably' Be Allowed Back On Social Media

February 18, 2021

Frida Aasen Smolders As She Goes Braless Under Open Blazer

February 18, 2021

Niece Waidhofer Flashes Bare Backside In Booty-Less Jeans

February 18, 2021

Sarah Ferguson Quips 'I'm A Granny' After Daughter Eugenie Gives Birth To A Baby Boy

February 18, 2021

Joe Biden Is Lying About His Authority Over Student Loan Debt, Former Congressional Candidate Says

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.