Donna D'Errico, 52, Looks Smoking Hot In A Skintight White Dress

Donna D'Errico brought some heat to her grid in her most recent Instagram snap uploaded on Sunday. The former Baywatch star, 52, stunned as she opted to wear an attention-grabbing outfit.

In the sexy shot, Donna looked smoking hot while wearing a skintight white dress. The garment featured sheer lace detailing around the top and a low-cut neckline that showed off her abundant cleavage. The thin straps also flashed her toned arms and shoulders.

The garment clung tightly to her slim midsection and hugged her curvaceous hips snugly. Fans also got a peek at her muscular thighs. She accessorized the look with white polish on her fingernails. She parted her long blond hair to the side and styled her locks in voluminous waves that hung down her back and brushed over both of her shoulders.

Donna stood on a staircase with a metal railing. She had her back arched and left one arm hanging at her side, while she raised the other to run her fingers through her hair. Her thighs were apart and her head was tilted downward with a pensive expression.

In the background, some wall décor could be seen. In the caption, Donna told her followers to forgive themselves for not knowing everything.

Donna has accumulated more than 280,ooo followers on the social media platform. Many of those fans didn't hesitate to share their love and support for the post by clicking the like button more than 2,300 times in just one hour. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave her over 160 remarks during that time.

"Heart stopping gorgeous. Off the chart sexy," one follower admired.

"You are so stunning. I love this outfit. You are so pretty," gushed a second fan.

"Look sensational beautiful," a third user declared.

"Morning beautiful - bring a smile with every post, hope you're ok," wrote a fourth person.

Donna is no stranger to showing off her fabulous figure in her online snaps. She's often seen sporting skimpy lingerie, skintight dresses, clingy workout gear, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently got the pulses of her fans racing when she posted a photo of her posing at an event in a plunging white lace dress that exposed her busty chest and accentuated her hourglass physique. The throwback snap was a big hit among her followers as well. To date, it's raked in more than 8,000 likes and over 230 comments.