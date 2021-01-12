Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

Instagram Models

Sara Underwood Sizzles In Shorts That Barely Cover Her Shapely Booty

Instagram Models

Kelsie Jean Smeby Sizzles In A Thong Bikini With Chains: 'Think It Into Existence'

January 12, 2021
Devin Brugman Flaunts Ample Assets In Skimpy Blue Bikini
Instagram Models
Nicole Moore

On Sunday, January 10, American model and businesswoman Devin Brugman shared a sizzling snap with her 1.3 million Instagram followers.

The photo showed the 30-year-old posing on what appears to be a textured gray couch with a matching pillow in a white-walled room. A side table adorned with lanterns and a potted plant can be seen to her right. A balcony railing, a palm tree, and a beautiful beach were also visible in the background.

Devin sat with one of her legs slightly raised. She leaned back and used her hands to prop herself up as she lowered her gaze.

She opted to wear a skimpy blue bikini from her clothing brand Monday Swimwear, which she co-founded with fellow model Natasha Oakley. The tiny two-piece featured a plunging underwire top and a pair of side-tie bottoms. Her ample cleavage, toned midsection, and curvaceous hips were put on full display. The color of the swimsuit also beautifully complemented her skin tone. Devin finished off the sexy look with a white bracelet worn on her left wrist.

For the photo, the brunette bombshell wore her long locks down in a deep side part.

In the caption of the post, the social media sensation referred to her bikini's color. She also advertised for Monday Swimwear by tagging the company.

The suggestive snap appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 14,000 likes. Quite a few of Devin's followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

"You look beautiful in that color," wrote one fan, adding both a heart-eye and pink heart emoji to the end of the comment.

"Wow you look great," added a different devotee, along with a red heart and a fire emoji.

"Hottest woman alive," remarked another admirer.

"As usual always soooo hot," chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photo. Instead, they used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that Devin has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of herself in revealing outfits that leave little to the imagination.

For instance, she recently uploaded a picture, in which she wore an animal-print bikini. That post has been liked over 30,000 times since it was shared.

Latest Headlines

Niece Waidhofer Flashes Bare Backside In Booty-Less Jeans

February 18, 2021

Sarah Ferguson Quips 'I'm A Granny' After Daughter Eugenie Gives Birth To A Baby Boy

February 18, 2021

Joe Biden Is Lying About His Authority Over Student Loan Debt, Former Congressional Candidate Says

February 18, 2021

Kara Del Toro Flaunts Her Buxom Curves, Shares Decision To Accentuate Curves

February 18, 2021

Mitt Romney Urges Republicans To Affirm Joe Biden Won Legitimately

February 18, 2021

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.